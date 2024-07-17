Two New Children’s Books Introduce Readers to the International System of Units, and NIST Signs On
Science Naturally shares children's books about SI Units in a workshop for the Annual NIST Summer Institute.
Science Naturally presents two innovative publications on SI Units at NIST workshop for middle school STEM teachers
Most STEM careers are in metric—ranging from nurse to technician.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science Naturally is excited to announce their second year participating in the Annual NIST Summer Institute for middle school science teachers, where they presented on encouraging STEM curiosity in middle schoolers by teaching the International System of Units.
— Katie Brooks, Science Department, Kanapaha Middle School
NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) is one of the United States’ oldest physical science laboratories, established in 1901 to bring the US into the international scientific world by incorporating the metric system. In collaboration with various nations, NIST established the International System of Units—seven units that scientists use globally to measure all aspects of the world. At this year’s workshop, Science Naturally presented their acclaimed titles, Talking Science and Mole and Tell, which address the gap in STEM children’s books by introducing essential SI knowledge. This initiative equips children with a fundamental understanding of success in scientific studies and future careers.
With kid-friendly examples and inviting illustrations, Talking Science shows how the International System of Units (SI)—including seconds, meters, kilograms, amperes, kelvins, moles, and candelas—connects scientists globally, enabling precise communication and collaboration across disciplines and borders.
Written by Catherine Payne and John Payne II, Mole and Tell explores one of the most complex SI units: the mole. Featuring animated and inquisitive characters, the book offers accessible explanations of the periodic table, molar mass, molecules, scientific collaboration, and the International System of Units.
At NIST, Science Naturally encouraged middle school teachers to nurture the curiosity sparked by both books in elementary school-age children. The teachers’ enthusiastic response underscored the importance of introducing SI early to support their students’ future studies and careers.
Katie Brooks from Kanapaha Middle School highlighted, “Most STEM careers are in metric—ranging from nurse to technician.” Richard J. Boyle, a 6th-grade science teacher from Arlington County, echoed, “You can’t do anything in chemistry without moles.”
Middle school science teachers who are passionate about lectures like those hosted by Science Naturally, eager to build relationships with scientists, and keen on hands-on science activities, can learn more about the 2025 NIST Summer Institute! Explore this enriching two-week workshop designed to enhance teaching skills, with applications due March 31st 2025!
