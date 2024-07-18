Ken Jennings and Richard Garfield Set To Launch New Board Game

Ken Jennings and Richard Garfield Launch their new game Half Truth: Second Guess

Ken Jennings and Richard Garfield reunite for "Half Truth: Second Guess," a thrilling new board game launching July 23. Subscribe for exclusive news and deals.

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the phenomenal success of their first collaboration, Ken Jennings, the current host and all-time Jeopardy! champion, and Richard Garfield, the genius behind Magic: The Gathering, are back with an exciting new sequel.

Produced by Nighthawk Games, this highly anticipated board game is set to captivate fans with its blend of strategy, trivia, and fun. The game launches on July 23, and time is running out to subscribe to the early-bird list to be among the first to hear the latest news and enjoy special deals.

Ken Jennings and Richard Garfield first joined forces to create their first game in 2019. It quickly became a favorite among board game enthusiasts. The unique combination of Jennings’ trivia expertise and Garfield’s game design brilliance resulted in a game that was both challenging and entertaining. Now they have raised the bar even higher, promising a fresh and thrilling experience for both new and returning players.

Half Truth: Second Guess takes everything players loved about the original game and enhances it with new questions, mechanics, and strategic elements. The game is designed for 2-6 players and features a mix of multiple-choice questions and strategic gameplay, ensuring that every game is unique and engaging.

“The game is the perfect blend of knowledge and strategy,” said Joseph Sutton, spokesperson for Nighthawk Games. “Whether you’re a trivia buff or a strategy game enthusiast, this game offers something for everyone. We’ve worked closely with Ken and Richard to ensure that the sequel not only lives up to the original but surpasses it in every way.”

With the Kickstarter campaign set to launch next week, time is of the essence for those who want to take advantage of these exclusive offers. Fans of Ken Jennings, Richard Garfield, and board games in general are encouraged to head over to the Kickstarter page and subscribe now to avoid missing out.

For more information about the game, and to subscribe to notifications, visit the official Kickstarter page at Half Truth: Second Guess.

About Nighthawk Games

Nighthawk Games is a division of Nighthawk Interactive focused on board games. We aim to combine our proven experience with the ever-changing needs of modern game development. With a strong focus on publishing, co-publishing, retail distribution and business development support, Nighthawk is about helping developers and designers make the great games we love to play. Discover more about Nighthawk Games.