Concrete paving operations on WYO 390 scheduled for tomorrow, limited impacts to traffic

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be paving portions of Wyoming State Highway 390 near the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 22 tomorrow, July 18. No lane closures are anticipated, and traffic impacts will be minimal. WYDOT and contract crews ask that motorists be aware of construction activities and concrete trucks accessing the area. Drivers should note that due to summer traffic congestion, delays during peak commuter hours should be expected and could increase with trucks moving in and out of the area.

Crews will be striping the new pavement on Friday, July 19. Once the area is striped, drivers should see some increased space for travelers turning off WYO 390 onto WYO 22.

“This will open up the lanes a little more and help with queueing cars, as well as offer drivers more space to merge onto WYO 22,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Teton County is now entering the peak traffic season, so drivers are warned to plan their travels accordingly, as well as to make sure they obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 and WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.