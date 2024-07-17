StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 14th, 2024

Submit Release
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE, B3: STOC31) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 14th, 2024 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with second quarter 2024 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 854 5992 8852| Password: 819157). You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its second quarter 2024 financial results on July 24th, 2024.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

