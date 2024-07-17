Haralson County selected for UGA Planning Rural Opportunities for Prosperity and Economic Leadership (PROPEL) program
First community in West Georgia to be chosen for program, official kickoff in January
The PROPEL program will allow us to bring local leaders together and explore ways to increase economic opportunities for our community.”BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haralson County was recently selected as a 2025 Planning Rural Opportunities for Prosperity and Economic Leadership (PROPEL) Community. This program, led by the University of Georgia (UGA), assists rural communities implement a multi-step model to help them advance their economies.
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President
Launched by UGA in 2021, the two-year program provides rural cities and counties with resources needed to set up economic and workforce development systems and envision each community’s future.
PROPEL utilizes asset-based strategy development and action to develop initiatives tailored to the specific communities they work with. The program also provides connections to UGA researchers and faculty and workforce development opportunities that will set Haralson County up for future prosperity and success.
Haralson County is the first community in West Georgia to be selected for the program and they will officially become a PROPEL community in January 2025. The Greater Haralson Chamber recently welcomed Greg Wilson and Madeline Cantu from the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government, along with several business and community leaders, to their office to begin preparations.
“The PROPEL program will allow us to bring local leaders together and explore ways to increase economic opportunities for our community. It will also open up access to resources at UGA to help us achieve the goals of the plan.” said Eric McDonald, CEO and President of the Greater Haralson Chamber.
The program is funded by three U.S. Department of Agriculture grants as well as a $250,000 gift from the UGA Foundation.
To learn more about the PROPEL program, visit https://cviog.uga.edu/services/georgia-workforce-and-economic-resilience-center/propel.html.
For more information, contact the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce at 770-537-5594 or visit www.haralson.org.
