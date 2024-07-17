Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,860 in the last 365 days.

Haralson County selected for UGA Planning Rural Opportunities for Prosperity and Economic Leadership (PROPEL) program

First community in West Georgia to be chosen for program, official kickoff in January

The PROPEL program will allow us to bring local leaders together and explore ways to increase economic opportunities for our community.”
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President
BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haralson County was recently selected as a 2025 Planning Rural Opportunities for Prosperity and Economic Leadership (PROPEL) Community. This program, led by the University of Georgia (UGA), assists rural communities implement a multi-step model to help them advance their economies.

Launched by UGA in 2021, the two-year program provides rural cities and counties with resources needed to set up economic and workforce development systems and envision each community’s future.

PROPEL utilizes asset-based strategy development and action to develop initiatives tailored to the specific communities they work with. The program also provides connections to UGA researchers and faculty and workforce development opportunities that will set Haralson County up for future prosperity and success.

Haralson County is the first community in West Georgia to be selected for the program and they will officially become a PROPEL community in January 2025. The Greater Haralson Chamber recently welcomed Greg Wilson and Madeline Cantu from the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government, along with several business and community leaders, to their office to begin preparations.

“The PROPEL program will allow us to bring local leaders together and explore ways to increase economic opportunities for our community. It will also open up access to resources at UGA to help us achieve the goals of the plan.” said Eric McDonald, CEO and President of the Greater Haralson Chamber.

The program is funded by three U.S. Department of Agriculture grants as well as a $250,000 gift from the UGA Foundation.

To learn more about the PROPEL program, visit https://cviog.uga.edu/services/georgia-workforce-and-economic-resilience-center/propel.html.

For more information, contact the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce at 770-537-5594 or visit www.haralson.org.

Samantha Homcy
Rhythm Communications
+1 4709912156
shomcy@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Haralson County selected for UGA Planning Rural Opportunities for Prosperity and Economic Leadership (PROPEL) program

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more