Bank OZK Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2024 Management Comments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK’s (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) second quarter and first six months 2024 management comments are now available on the Bank’s investor relations website https://ir.ozk.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in approximately 240 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $36.84 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

Investor Contact: Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact: Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922
   

