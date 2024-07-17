Ultragenyx Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for GTX-102 Angelman Syndrome Program

Alignment with FDA on Phase 3 study primary endpoint of Bayley-4 cognition and key secondary endpoint of Multi-Domain Responder Index (MDRI)

Phase 3 study on track to initiate by the end of this year

NOVATO, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) today announced the successful completion of an end-of-Phase 2 (EoP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), supporting its Phase 3 study plans for GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for Angelman syndrome.

“FDA alignment on our Phase 3 study design for GTX-102 allows for rapid initiation of a global double-blind sham-controlled pivotal study by the end of this year,” said Eric Crombez, M.D., chief medical officer at Ultragenyx. “In addition to this pivotal study in patients with a full UBE3A gene deletion, we are working to initiate a study to evaluate GTX-102 in patients with other mutations. This will allow for the potential treatment of more children and adults impacted by this devastating disease.”

Phase 3 design and next steps

The EoP2 meeting focused on discussion of the Company’s interim Phase 1/2 data and resulted in alignment with the FDA on the Phase 3 study design and endpoints. The pivotal Phase 3, will be a global, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial and will include a 48-week primary efficacy analysis period enrolling approximately 120 patients with Angelman syndrome with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of full maternal UBE3A gene deletion. The primary endpoint will be improvement in cognition assessed by Bayley-4 cognitive raw score. Control patients completing the study will be eligible to roll over onto treatment after the double-blind period is over.

Previously disclosed results from the Phase 1/2 study showed that UBE3A gene deletion patients treated with GTX-102 experienced rapid, progressive and clinically significant improvement in cognition, as assessed by Bayley-4, that was far greater than the minimal change observed in Natural History data1 in deletion patients. UBE3A gene deletion patients are at the severe end of the clinical spectrum, with lower Bayley scores at baseline, and demonstrate a much slower rate of skill attainment compared to, for example, UBE3A missense mutation patients, who demonstrate higher Bayley cognition improvement in Natural History data.2 In the Phase 1/2 study, GTX-102 treated patients also demonstrated meaningful improvements in other domains of communication, motor function, sleep problems, and behavior.

The Phase 3 study will include the key secondary endpoint of the Multi-domain Responder Index (MDRI) across all five domains of cognition, receptive communication, behavior, gross motor function, and sleep. Individual secondary endpoints were also discussed and aligned on with the FDA for the domains of communication, behavior, motor function and sleep. Additional feedback on the conduct and analysis of these endpoints may be received from the FDA’s Division of Clinical Outcomes Assessment.

Global regulatory progress

The company has also participated in a PRIME meeting with the European Medicines Agency, receiving acceptance of the overall Phase 3 study design, dosing and evaluations. The company expects to meet with Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in the coming weeks to inform and discuss the Phase 3 study design.

Additional genotypes and ages to be studied in Phase 3

In addition to the randomized, controlled Phase 3 study, the company discussed with the FDA its plans to initiate an open-label clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of GTX-102 for the treatment of patients with other Angelman syndrome genotypes and in other age groups. The goal of this additional study would be to enable treatment across a broad array of Angelman patient types.

U.S. residents can learn more about the Angelman syndrome program by visiting www.ultraclinicaltrials.com.

About GTX-102

GTX-102 is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide delivered via intrathecal administration and designed to target and inhibit expression of UBE3A-AS. Nonclinical studies have shown that GTX-102 reduces levels of UBE3A-AS and reactivates expression of the paternal UBE3A allele in neurons of the central nervous system (CNS). Reactivation of paternal UBE3A expression in animal models of Angelman syndrome has been associated with improvements in some of the neurological symptoms associated with the condition. GTX-102 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, and Fast Track Designation from the FDA, and Orphan Designation and PRIME designation from the EMA.

About Angelman Syndrome

Angelman syndrome is a rare, neurogenetic disorder caused by loss-of-function of the maternally inherited allele of the UBE3A gene. The maternal-specific inheritance pattern of Angelman syndrome is due to genomic imprinting of UBE3A in neurons of the central nervous system (CNS), a naturally occurring phenomenon in which the maternal UBE3A allele is expressed and the paternal UBE3A is not. Silencing of the paternal UBE3A allele is regulated by the UBE3A antisense transcript (UBE3A-AS), the intended target of GTX-102. In almost all cases of Angelman syndrome, the maternal UBE3A allele is either missing or mutated, resulting in limited to no protein expression. This condition is generally not inherited but instead occurs spontaneously. It is estimated to affect ~60,000 people in commercially accessible geographies.

Individuals with Angelman syndrome have a lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder including cognitive impairment, motor impairment, balance issues, and debilitating seizures. Some individuals with Angelman syndrome are unable to walk and most do not speak. Anxiety and disturbed sleep can be serious challenges in individuals with Angelman syndrome. Although individuals with Angelman syndrome have a normal lifespan, they require continuous care and are unable to live independently. Angelman syndrome is not a degenerative disorder, but the loss of the UBE3A protein expression in neurons results in abnormal communications between neurons. Angelman syndrome is often misdiagnosed as autism or cerebral palsy. There are no currently approved therapies for Angelman syndrome; however, several symptoms of this disorder can be reversed in adult animal models of Angelman syndrome suggesting that improvement of symptoms can potentially be achieved at any age.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

