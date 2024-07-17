PetIQ, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

EAGLE, Idaho, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication, health and wellness company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. To listen to the live call participants in North America may dial 833-816-1410 and international participants may dial 412-317-0503.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PetIQ.com. A telephonic playback will be available through Wednesday, August 28, 2024. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671; the passcode is 10189448.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication, health and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable products and veterinary services. The Company's product business engages with pet parents through retail and e-commerce sales channels with its branded and distributed pet medications as well as health and wellness items. PetIQ manufactures and distributes pet products from its world-class facilities in Omaha, Nebraska, Springville, Utah and Daytona Beach, Florida. The Company’s veterinarian services offering operates in over 2,600 mobile community clinic locations and wellness centers hosted at retail partners in 39 states. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can provide them.

Contact

Investors: katie.turner@petiq.com or 208.513.1513

Media: kara.schafer@petiq.com or 407.929.6727