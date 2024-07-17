FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cleveland Park Drainage and Watershed Improvement Project – Virtual Public Meeting on July 29

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host a virtual public meeting to discuss the drainage improvements and stormwater management practices that are being considered to alleviate flooding conditions on Connecticut Avenue NW at the Cleveland Park Metro Station and nearby intersections . Project staff will present the proposed improvements to the Porter-Ordway Sewershed that are based on analyzes and evaluations of stormwater sewers throughout the sewershed, the sewer trunk line on Porter Street NW, and the outfall where the stormwater drains into Rock Creek. Project components include storm drain upgrades and stormwater management improvements, including detention systems, west of Connecticut Avenue NW. East of Connecticut Avenue NW, proposed improvements include a new 42-inch trunk line on Porter Street NW. The improvements are designed to maintain the current maximum stormwater runoff rate and velocity at the Rock Creek outfall. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions and share their concerns and desires for stormwater management improvements within the project area.

WHAT: Cleveland Park Drainage and Watershed Improvements Project – Virtual Public Meeting

WHEN: Monday, July 29, 2024

TIME: 7:00-8:15 PM (including a presentation and Q&A)

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING:

Attendee Link: https://tinyurl.com/ClevelandParkMtg

Webinar Number: 2319 134 0157

Webinar Password: nrF8Jhh7ME2 (67385447 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by Phone: 1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington DC) | 1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) | Access code: 2319 134 0157 | The Webex system may prompt you for an Attendee ID. This is not required. Press the # key to join the meeting.

Can't Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be available on the study website within 72 hours of the conclusion of the meeting. Those who would like to comment on the study can do so by commenting on the project website.

Do you need assistance to participate?

DDOT is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the D.C. Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, D.C. Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act and will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

If you need special accommodations or Sign Language interpretation, please contact Xavier Davis, American Sign Language ADA Coordinator, at [email protected] or the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] at least 72 business hours in advance of the meeting. ADA accommodations will be provided free of charge. For language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Victor Rodriguez, Title VI, and Language Access Coordinator, at [email protected] at least 72 hours in advance. These services will be provided free of charge.

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-673-6813 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-673-6813. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-673-6813 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-673-6813. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-673-6813 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị miễn phí.

THÔNG BÁO QUAN TRỌNG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-673-6813. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến gi úp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-673-6813 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 3 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-673-6813로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. Page Page 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文)接受幫助，請電洽202-673-6813, 將免費向您提供口譯員服務

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文） 13。會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

