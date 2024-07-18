US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veterans or Person with Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure Anywhere in the USA to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for Better Compensation

"The Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person who had exposure to asbestos in the navy or on the job before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in the USA to call them at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The US Navy Lung Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or on the job and who now has lung cancer anywhere in the USA to call them at 866-714-6466. Exposure to asbestos can dramatically increase the chances of a person developing lung cancer and most people like this do not realize that the $30 billion dollars asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. A financial compensation claim for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer can frequently exceed $100,000.

The Advocate says, "We have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades and we really do know the nation's top lawyers for people like this. We are advocates-not a law firm and we want to make certain a person like this receives the best possible financial compensation results. There is no group like us in the nation, and our service is free for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer. A person like this or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466."

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure.



To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran or Person with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Person with asbestos exposure lung cancer must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at work.

* The Navy Veteran-Person must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Person have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Person who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these checklist items will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like you. your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466."