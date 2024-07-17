New hybrid Gamma SPECT-CT camera benefits patients in Nanaimo

CANADA, July 17 - Patients in Nanaimo are receiving faster diagnostics and benefiting from a state-of-the-art new hybrid Gamma SPECT-CT camera.

“It is critical that we continue investing in technologies and innovations to enhance the timely access to the medical results,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “With this significant investment into technologies that directly impacts the health and well-being of people, we are committed to helping and improving the quality of health care people receive, now and into the future.”

Since taking its first patient in early March 2024, more than 200 patients at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH), one of Vancouver Island’s busiest nuclear medicine departments, have had scans completed with the new camera.

A SPECT/CT is a combination of a SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography) scan with a CT (computed tomography) scan. By combining the ability of nuclear imaging to reveal the functional characteristics of diseases with the information on organ size, tissue density and localization provided by CT, the hospital’s new hybrid camera from Siemens offers doctors a more complete diagnostic picture than before.

“We want people to get the health-care diagnosis and treatment they need, where and when they need it,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “NRGH’s new gamma camera is another action in our expansion and modernization of the hospital for Nanaimo’s growing community.”

The camera, which brings the latest diagnostic technology to NRGH, works by imaging organ systems after the patient has been injected with small amounts of radioactive tracers specific for those organs. This allows for the evaluation of function and blood flow in the heart muscle, the assessment of abnormal bone activity and the diagnosis of problems in other organs, such as the brain, gall bladder, liver, spleen, thyroid and kidneys. It is primarily used for cancer staging and assessing ongoing treatments.

“Island Health is committed to providing the latest technological advancements so our patients receive the best health outcomes,” said Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health. “With NRGH’s new gamma camera now operational, people can take comfort knowing when they come in for a scan, they will benefit from innovative and highly accurate new technology.”

Replacing an older scanner at the hospital, the new camera offers significant efficiencies and improvements, including faster, more accurate scanning capabilities, improved diagnostics, and less obtrusive experiences for patients. The NRGH scan room contains virtual windows and skylights inside the space that mimic an outdoor setting to help patients feel relaxed during procedures.

The $3.45-million project was cost shared between the Ministry of Health ($2.31 million) and the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District ($1.14 million). The team at Western Medical Canada Inc. was responsible for building the room and setting up the scanner.

The Province continues to take more actions through Budget 2024 to provide people with better access to diagnostics and treatments and to increase health-care support by fostering workplace satisfaction and innovation in alignment with B.C.’s 10-Year Cancer Action Plan and B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy.

Ian Thorpe, chair, Nanaimo Regional Hospital District (NRHD) –

“Having state-of-the art medical equipment to better support patient diagnosis and care at NRGH is essential for the health and well-being of our growing communities. The new Gamma SPECT-CT camera is an excellent addition to the specialized diagnostic tools at NRGH. The NRHD is pleased to be a funding partner with the Government of B.C. for capital equipment that provides our region’s residents with the health-care services they need and deserve.”

Dr. Brent Carson, Island Health radiologist and medical lead for medical imaging at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital –

“The new hybrid Gamma SPECT-CT camera uses a combination of CT and nuclear medicine to generate images with detailed anatomic and physiologic information. The improved speed of the scanner allows for increased throughput. This will service patients throughout the mid-iIsland and will be primarily used to scan patients with bone issues, particularly cancer patients.”

Bob Fulcher, leader of medical imaging for Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and Oceanside –

“Coming in for a nuclear medicine scan can be stressful for our patients. Our new gamma camera means we can provide the very best images for our patients’ physicians. This is a huge step forward in the quality of care at the hospital.”

Sarah Nickolet, supervisor of nuclear medicine, Nanaimo Reginal General Hospital –

“This brand-new gamma camera replaces some older equipment with top-of-the-line technology. Each test is specific to the part of the body we are studying and provides diagnostic functional images to the radiologist who can then provide valuable insight to the patient’s physicians. My sincere thanks and gratitude to the construction team at Western Medical for their tireless dedication to this project.”

