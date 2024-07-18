Avalon Admission, Inc. of Newton, MA announces release date for Avalon Hub college admission software
Integration of Avalon Hub with Avalon's other online products such as www.mycollegelist.com creates America’s premier suite of free online admission software
I’ve never heard anything but very high praise and gratitude from both students and their parents.”NEWTON, MA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avalon Admission, Inc. (www.avalonadmission.com), a premier Massachusetts-based college admissions service founded by industry icon Neil Chyten, today announced a beta release date for its new “Avalon Hub” software, a revolutionary portal connecting students, families, tutors, counselors, and administrators to a virtual treasure-trove of free admission services. Avalon Hub (www.AvalonHub.net) will link up with the Avalon Admission website (www.avalonadmission.com) and Avalon’s “My College List.com” (www.mycollegelist.com) to become America’s premier suite of free online college admission resources. Avalon Hub’s beta release date is August 1, 2024. Once fully deployed, it will provide independent user interfaces for families, students, tutors and counselors, and administrators, and offer features such as:
Integration with www.mycollegelist.com
College List Management (Students)
Application Process, Management (Students)
Scheduling and Session Note History (Parents)
Billing and Transaction History (Parents)
Payroll History and Scheduling (Tutors)
Daily News Feed (Families)
Extracurricular Activities Search Engine (Students)
Advice and Industry Updates (Families)
Video Conferencing and Messaging (Families)
Hub Management Portal (Administration).
About Avalon Admission
Avalon Admission is Neil Chyten’s latest company, building upon the legacy of his former companies including University Road College Placement Service, College Study Seminars, Chyten Test Preparation, Chyten Franchising, Chyten Publishing, and NC Global Education. Avalon Admission provides a concierge-type service, ensuring that families make all the right decisions at all the right times—decisions that translate directly into better college admission opportunities. Not only does Avalon help students generate an aspirational college list based on strengths, priorities, and values, it also dramatically improves the odds of admission by strengthening applications with a compelling narrative supported by strategic decisions it helps families make along the way.
Avalon’s proprietary, data-driven method of matching student profiles to each college’s admission goals, boosting admission profiles through intelligent decision making, and creating highly aspirational admission portraits results in an extraordinary percentage of top-college acceptances. Avalon’s VIP-Level service offers a small number of families an opportunity to work directly with Neil Chyten.
Final Thoughts
Today’s admission landscape has become far more complex and competitive. As a result, students need a more comprehensive approach to be accepted at top colleges. Avalon’s focus is on helping students gain admission to the most prestigious colleges in the country. It has developed a multifaceted set of strategies combining data, technology, guidance, and mentorship to help students become highly attractive targets for elite college admission committees. Avalon’s process has resulted in a greater than 90% success rate in helping students get into a top-choice college. Avalon students typically receive multiple letters of acceptance from among their top-choice colleges.
