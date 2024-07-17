Psychological Horror Thriller BLOODLINE Now showing On TUBI TV – RSG Distribution release
EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the highly anticipated release of BLOODLINE starring Michael Ferguson, Vincent Ward and Deana Molle' sky rocketed out of the gate as this psychological thriller landed on TUBI TV as the first of many streaming platforms nationally and internationally for this hit!
The movie takes its pulse from dysfunctional family siblings, traumatized in early childhood, and reunited through a blood shedding series of events in a scary non-stop thriller that keeps the audience guessing while glued to the screen.
“This has been a culmination of hard work, on and off the set, to get this to the finish line and in front of the fans that have been waiting” stated Deana Molle', a veteran actor and executive producer on the project. “Linda has persevered with professional and personal victories to get the movie finished and I am just thrilled for her vision to be on screen!”
RSG President and CEO Gregg Sharp was reached adding… “Bloodline has been on our radar, as a distributor, for sometime and we are thrilled to be able to represent their success on the platforms. We look to offer real value to independent film makers and having this movie shows that our intrinsic value is truly being recognized”
“Linda (who stars in the movie) is the writer and creator film, and at 80 years young is now able to enjoy the culmination of all of her hard work as she shows audiences everywhere that creative genius has no age.” boasted Molle' about her executive producing partner.
You can follow Molle' and the film releases on IG @deanaland_productions as well as follow RSG Distribution @RSG_distibution for more top films being released
www.readysetgofilms.com
RSG PR
The movie takes its pulse from dysfunctional family siblings, traumatized in early childhood, and reunited through a blood shedding series of events in a scary non-stop thriller that keeps the audience guessing while glued to the screen.
“This has been a culmination of hard work, on and off the set, to get this to the finish line and in front of the fans that have been waiting” stated Deana Molle', a veteran actor and executive producer on the project. “Linda has persevered with professional and personal victories to get the movie finished and I am just thrilled for her vision to be on screen!”
RSG President and CEO Gregg Sharp was reached adding… “Bloodline has been on our radar, as a distributor, for sometime and we are thrilled to be able to represent their success on the platforms. We look to offer real value to independent film makers and having this movie shows that our intrinsic value is truly being recognized”
“Linda (who stars in the movie) is the writer and creator film, and at 80 years young is now able to enjoy the culmination of all of her hard work as she shows audiences everywhere that creative genius has no age.” boasted Molle' about her executive producing partner.
You can follow Molle' and the film releases on IG @deanaland_productions as well as follow RSG Distribution @RSG_distibution for more top films being released
www.readysetgofilms.com
RSG PR
Ready, Set, Go Distribution
+1 619-395-1348
greggjsharp@readysetgofilms.com
Visit us on social media:
Other