IDOT, NHTSA, law enforcement urge drivers to slow down, save lives

ILLINOIS, July 17 - Campaign aims to reduce the number of crashes and deaths from speeding





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement agencies teamed up today at the Route 66 Exhibit at the Illinois State Fairgrounds to promote the nationwide "Speeding Catches Up with You" campaign to emphasize the importance of safe driving in Illinois and remind motorists to slow down.





"Unfortunately, we keep seeing alarming rates of speed-related crashes," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Crashes caused by speeding are 100% avoidable and always come with a cost, whether it's tickets, hospital bills, court dates or, most unfortunately, someone's life."





Speeding is the leading cause of all types of crashes involving a motor vehicle. In 2023, 1,241 people were killed in crashes in Illinois, with 55% of those deaths the result of speeding.





To call attention to the heightened risks of speeding, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed July 17 as Illinois Speed Awareness Day.





"A road trip isn't just about the destination, it's about the ride and all the things you'll find on the way," said Jonlee Anderle, Region 5 Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "But if you're speeding, you may miss out - or you just might never arrive at all. That's because Speeding Catches Up with You, which is the theme of this year's campaign. Speeding is stressful, it's inconsiderate to other drivers, and it makes you a danger to yourself, your passengers, and everyone else on the road. We all share the road, so slow down, enjoy the ride, and get to your destination safely."



