Attorney General James Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Statewide Severe Weather, Tornado Impacts, and Power Outages

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an alert warning businesses against price gouging of essential items as severe weather impacts communities throughout New York. A state of emergency has been declared by the Governor for the entire state as multiple tornadoes touched down in parts of Central New York and hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers experience power outages and disruptions. New York’s price gouging statute prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions or emergencies. Attorney General James urges New Yorkers who see higher prices on essential goods and services to report the issue to her office.

“When severe weather hits, New Yorkers should be able to stock up on essential supplies without worrying that they will be overcharged by businesses taking advantage of a crisis,” said Attorney General James. “I encourage anyone who experiences price gouging to report the problem to my office so we can take appropriate action. With excessive heat and now extreme weather impacting communities throughout our state, I urge New Yorkers to be vigilant against price gouging, to check on vulnerable relatives, friends, and neighbors, and to above all, be safe.”

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging statute covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and, Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.