InnoEx 2024: Unleashing Southeast Asia's Innovation Powerhouse

HCMC, Vietnam, July 16, 2024, InnoEx 2024, SEA's premier innovation and business growth platform, officially announces its 2 day event on August 22nd & 23rd.

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoEx 2024, Southeast Asia's premier innovation and business growth platform, officially announces its upcoming two-day event on August 22nd and 23rd, 2024, at the Thiskyhall Sala Exhibition Center, in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam.

Building on the phenomenal success of 2023, InnoEx 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking experience, redefining the regional innovation landscape. Here's what awaits you:

Unprecedented Scale & Impact: Expect a significantly expanded program featuring over 30,000 attendees, including 4,000+ CEOs and industry leaders, alongside 85+ investment funds and a record-breaking 150+ startups.

Global Innovation Showcase: Witness cutting-edge solutions from over 260 domestic and international exhibitors. Prominent players from the US, Japan, Korea, and Australia join Vietnamese SMEs, tech startups, and leading Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) businesses, creating a vibrant hub of groundbreaking ideas.

Qualcomm: Powering Innovation: Global tech leader Qualcomm joins InnoEx 2024 as a major sponsor. Witness cutting-edge innovations from Qualcomm and its partners, with a special highlight – the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) finale. This collaboration spotlights Vietnam's brightest tech startups in AI, IoT, Robotics, and GreenTech, solidifying InnoEx's position as a champion for regional technological advancement.

Actionable Insights & Collaboration: InnoEx goes beyond inspiration. Dive deep into practical solutions and tangible results through:

Executive Forums: Explore strategies for maximizing efficiency, productivity, and sustainable growth.

Professional Discussions: Gain industry-specific insights on resource optimization opportunities.

Deal Room: Forge strategic partnerships and collaborations to unlock maximum value from resources and investments.

Pitching Competition: Witness innovative startups revolutionizing efficiency and resource management.

InnoEx: A Legacy of Empowering Innovation

For over a decade, InnoEx has been the cornerstone of Vietnam's innovation ecosystem. With a strong foundation built on nurturing young entrepreneurs through initiatives like Startup Wheel, InnoEx boasts a robust network of over 15,000 industry players.

Here's how InnoEx fuels Southeast Asia's innovation engine:

Connecting the Ecosystem: InnoEx bridges the gap between startups, businesses, and investors, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and investment opportunities.

Accelerating Growth: InnoEx creates a fertile ground for the exchange of ideas, resources, and investment, propelling growth across various sectors.

Shaping the Future: InnoEx's unwavering commitment to innovation plays a pivotal role in shaping Vietnam's economic landscape, driving job creation, technological advancement, and overall growth.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the innovation revolution! Join us at InnoEx 2024 (August 22nd-23rd) in Ho Chi Minh City and witness the future unfold.

About InnoEx

InnoEx is a premier international platform dedicated to fostering innovation and driving growth within Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asian business community. This annual event serves as a catalyst for collaboration, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, and industry leaders to explore groundbreaking ideas and seize new opportunities. Through a combination of exhibitions, conferences, and networking events, InnoEx offers a comprehensive experience for businesses at every stage of growth. InnoEx is committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping Vietnam's and Southeast Asia's future as innovation hubs.

