UNCF Dallas Announces Chair for the North Texas Walk for Education

Dallas, TX, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF Dallas (United Negro College Fund) is proud to announce Greer Christian as chair for the 2024 North Texas Walk for Education® to help raise funds for students of color across North Texas who are trying to get to and through college.

Greer Christian has provided leadership and guidance to leading organizations in the nonprofit, financial services, and consumer goods sectors. With 25 years of experience, she has effectively managed multi-million-dollar businesses, overseeing operations, business development, corporate social responsibility, marketing and communications for Fortune 100 companies such as Walmart, JPMorgan Chase and Citibank.

Greer is a proud HBCU graduate from Grambling State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She also holds an MBA in marketing management and sports & entertainment management from the University of Dallas. Actively involved in the community, Greer serves as an executive board member for various organizations including Housing Channel, Child Care Associates, Board Chair of Impact Ventures, and Vice President of National Black Sports Professionals – North Texas.

Greer is very excited to chair the event this year as UNCF is celebrating our proud 80-year legacy—the first national organization dedicated to empowering HBCUs and extending that support by being the largest private scholarship provider for students of color.

The anniversary theme is “Honoring the Legacy, Transforming our Future.” For the past eight decades, UNCF has played a crucial role in promoting educational opportunities for African American students and supporting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country. With a mission to ensure equal access to education, UNCF has provided scholarships, mentorship programs and financial support to countless students, enabling them to achieve their academic and career goals. Events like the Walk for Education help us further this mission.

The UNCF North Texas Walk for Education is part of a nationwide initiative to raise the critical funds UNCF needs to fulfill our mission of supporting our 37 member HBCUs and to help students pursue their educational endeavors and prepare for active participation in society. Over the last year, we helped deliver over 950 scholarships to students in Texas and supported nine Texas HBCUs.

Join us to help make a difference while having some fun with friends in the community at the North Texas Walk for Education on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Lake Cliff Park, 300 E. Colorado Blvd, Dallas, TX 75201.

For more information or to register visit 2024 UNCF Walk/Run for Education - North Texas - UNCF

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

