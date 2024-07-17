Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,847 in the last 365 days.

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $349,000 or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2023 of $529,000 or $0.86 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $617,000 for 2024 compared to $1,127,000 for 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.01 compared to $1.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $249.6 million compared to total assets at June 30, 2023 of $253.2 million. Total Deposits at June 30, 2024 were $211.7 million compared to total deposits of $216.2 million at June 30, 2023. The company paid a total of $0.90 per share in dividends in the first half of 2024 compared to $3.40 in 2023. This included a special dividend of $2.50 per share in 2023.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all, or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
       
  06/30/24   06/30/23
       
Total assets $249,611    $253,185
       
Loans receivable, net  107,147    167,465
Allowance for loan losses 2,885   2,947
Cash and cash equivalents 7,203   7,967
Securities available for sale   26,851   30,047
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 29,419   32,487
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150    3,148
Equity Investment -   -
Deposits 211,739   216,364
FHLB Borrowings and note payable 15,000   15,471
Shareholders’ equity 20,870   19,309
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities (6,893)   (8,159)
Shares O/S end of period 611,822    613,381
Non-accrual loans 392   603
Real Estate Owned -   -


  Quarter ended 6/30   Six months ended 6/30
  2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Interest income $3,130   $2,725   $6,042   $5,241
Interest expense 1,613   1,079   3,087   1,923
Net interest income 1,517   1,646   2,955   3,319
Provision for loan losses -49   -   -49   -
Net interest income after provision 1,566   1,646   3,004   3,319
Gain on sale of Investments -   -   -   -
Gain on sale of loans 110   44   161   47
Gain on sale of REO -   -   -   -
Total other income 291   287   532   547
Gain (loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc. 177   215   353   486
Gain on BOLI Settlement -   -   -   -
Total general, admin. & other expense 1,786   1,591   3,440   3,130
Earnings before income taxes 358   601   610   1,269
Income tax expense 9   72   -7   142
Net earnings $349   $529   $617   $1,127
Basic earnings per share $0.57   $0.86   $1.01   $1.84
Diluted earnings per share $0.57   $0.86   $1.01   $1.84
Weighted average shares o/s diluted 611,822   613,381   611,822   613,381

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


You just read:

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more