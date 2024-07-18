Alliance Orthopedics Announces New Location Minutes Away From Kean University in Union, NJ
Alliance Orthopedics, a leading healthcare system, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in the heart of Union, NJ, scheduled for fall 2024
We are excited to bring our state of the art orthopedic services to the Union community!”UNION, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Orthopedics, a leading family-owned healthcare system, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in the heart of Union, NJ, scheduled for fall 2024.
— Mark Harrington, DO, ATC
Conveniently situated at 1311 Morris Avenue in Union, the 13,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is designed to offer comprehensive orthopedic services. With 12 cutting-edge treatment rooms and an on-site X-ray suite specializing in Spine & Joint Orthopedics, Foot and Ankle Care, Vein Treatment, Sports Medicine and Pain Management, Alliance Orthopedics aims to provide top-notch care to the local community.
The Union location also prioritizes convenience for patients seeking conservative care, offering 4,000 square feet dedicated to performance and rehabilitation. This includes Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Chiropractic Care, and Athletic Recovery, providing a holistic approach to patient well-being. The facility is equipped with advanced technologies including Diagnostic Ultrasound, OxeFit XP1, AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill, Game Ready Med4 Elite and the DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression System. These state-of-the-art systems offer intelligent and effective treatments to safely improve mobility and performance. With real-time feedback and deep learning analysis, they provide a personalized, guided path to achieving lifestyle goals.
Alliance Orthopedics is the dedicated orthopedic provider of Kean University Athletics. With specialists including Dr. Mark Harrington, a distinguished board-certified sports medicine physician, Alliance Orthopedics brings unparalleled expertise to the community. Dr. Harrington’s impressive background includes serving as a team physician for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. His experience spans high-school sports to professional leagues, making him a trusted authority in sports medicine. Currently, he holds the esteemed positions of team physician for Kean University Athletics and Venue Medical Director of Red Bulls Arena.
Kean University Athletics plays a pivotal role in the lives of student-athletes, fostering an environment of excellence, discipline, and teamwork. With a diverse range of sports programs, Kean encourages students to achieve their highest potential both on and off the field. Alliance Orthopedics ensures that Kean’s student-athletes receive the best possible care, enhancing their performance and supporting their overall well-being.
"We are excited to bring our state of the art orthopedic services to the Union community! Our goal remains unwavering – to alleviate injury and empower individuals to be better everyday through comprehensive and compassionate orthopedic care.," said Dr. Mark Harrington, DO.
Alliance Orthopedics is driven by a singular goal – to help patients spend less time in pain and more time enjoying life. With a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, the healthcare system recognizes the uniqueness of each patient, emphasizing personalized treatment plans aligned with specific health and lifestyle goals.
As Alliance Orthopedics expands its footprint with new locations in Union and Middletown, NJ, the healthcare system remains committed to delivering exceptional care and building lasting connections within the community. The new location signifies another step forward in Alliance Orthopedics' mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals through comprehensive and compassionate healthcare.
Alexa Spanvill
Alliance Orthopedics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram