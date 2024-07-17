Attorney General Bird Leads 22-State Coalition Urging Congress to Pass SAVE Act

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today co-led a 22-state coalition in a letter to Congressional leadership, urging the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (“SAVE”) Act. The bill strengthens election integrity by preventing illegal aliens from voting in federal elections.

For years, Biden’s border invasion has threatened the safety of American communities. And now, it risks the security of our elections. A recent congressional report found the Biden Administration released more than five million illegal aliens into the United States. Another roughly 2 million more have sneaked into the country through Biden’s open-door policies, including convicted criminals, drug criminals, human traffickers, and suspected terrorists.

Even a small number of illegal votes cast in an election can determine who controls Congress or the White House. Under the SAVE Act, people must provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote. The SAVE Act will also help states identify and remove illegal aliens from their voter registration rolls.

“Americans get to decide the leaders who represent them, not illegal aliens,” said Attorney General Bird, “It is common sense. Biden’s historic border crisis has not only jeopardized the safety of our communities, but it now threatens the integrity of our elections. I am co-leading a 22-state coalition in calling on Congress to pass the SAVE Act that upholds the law and secures our elections from illegal voting.”

Last week, the SAVE Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote. The U.S. Senate has yet to vote.

Iowa and Indiana co-led the letter. They were joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full letter here.

