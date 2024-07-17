150 Affordable Apartments for Seniors Opens in the Bronx

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of Garden Towers Apartments, an affordable 150-unit building for seniors in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx. The $93 million development, constructed in partnership with the City of New York, includes two new buildings and is available to residents age 62 and older.

“Garden Tower Apartments is designed to help older New Yorkers live affordably in the neighborhood they love,” Governor Hochul said. “Across the State, we are working to ensure more of our seniors have long-term stability so they can make the most of their years ahead without having to make impossible choices with regard to their health and welfare.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 13,900 affordable homes — including 1,900 linked with supportive services — in the Bronx. Garden Towers Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will build or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

All units at Garden Towers Apartments are affordable to residents 62 and older with incomes at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income. Forty-five units are set aside for formerly homeless seniors who will receive on-site social services including case management, health care services, meals, transportation and translation services.

The project is a two-building complex connected by a glass greenhouse corridor. Additional residential amenities include tenant parking, indoor bicycle storage, an on-site laundry facility, a computer room, three large multi-purpose rooms and a social services suite with program offices and a conference room. The buildings are within walking distance shopping, medical services and both Crotona Park East and Claremont Park.

Both buildings are designed to meet Passive House standards, which includes design criteria that ensure buildings use very little energy. Energy-efficiency features include a rooftop solar array, low-flow plumbing, Energy Star (R) appliances and efficient lighting.

Garden Towers Apartments is supported by HCR’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program that generated equity of approximately $42.3 million and $23.7 million in Housing Finance Agency permanent tax-exempt bonds. The project received a $9 million Affordable Housing Fund Program loan from HCR’s Office of Resilient Homes and Communities, which was designed to increase the supply of affordable housing in areas less prone to flooding. The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development provided $9.3 million through its Senior Affordable Rental Apartments program, as well as project-based Section 8 rent vouchers for all tenants. The project was developed by Foxy Management, with partners HANAC, Inc. and JLD Advisory, LLC.

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Garden Towers Apartments is a beautiful addition to this neighborhood and continues the Governor’s tradition of excellence, caring and diligence in the development of affordable housing. This $93 million investment builds upon our commitment to the borough which has resulted in the creation of nearly 14,000 apartments over the past five years and ensures these two buildings can benefit the Bronx for years to come. We thank our partners, the City of New York, Foxy Management, HANAC, JLD, and others for great teamwork and seizing the opportunity to realize our shared goal.”

State Senator Luis Sepúlveda said, “Garden Towers Apartments represent a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide safe, affordable housing for our senior citizens in the Bronx. This development not only offers a place to live but also includes essential support services that address the needs of formerly homeless seniors. By creating these 150 affordable units, we are not just building structures, we are building a community that cares for its most vulnerable members. I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to this project and to ensuring that every New Yorker has a place to call home.”

Assemblymember Chantel Jackson said, “In New York, gentrification and rising rents often push out those on fixed incomes, but Garden Tower's affordable units offer a solution to this ongoing issue. Our seniors deserve a safe and stable place to live. That is why, as both a representative of my community and a social worker, I am thrilled to hear that Garden Towers offers on-site social services, including case management, health care services, meals, transportation, and translation services to residents. These energy-efficient units also address environmental concerns that frequently affect low-income neighborhoods, providing a healthier living environment.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “With the completion of Garden Towers apartments, our older adults will have access to affordable, quality, and safe housing that will allow them to age in place with dignity and respect. I want to thank the NYS Dept. of Homes and Community Renewal for their work on this project and commitment to ensuring our most vulnerable residents have access to housing and support services in our borough.”

Executive Director of HANAC Stacy Bliagos said, “HANAC is very honored to mark the completion of the Garden Towers Apartments, particularly during a period when New York City is facing a crisis in housing availability for vulnerable and low-income communities. We must continue doing the work, as HANAC and Foxy Management have done here, to fortify local communities with supportive affordable housing, social programming, and independent living for older adults.”

Principal of Foxy Management Jeff Fox said, “We are excited and proud of Foxy's 3rd senior housing (SARA) project in our local Bronx community, particularly to be alongside partners like both JLD and HANAC who share our passion for creating homes where our ever-growing senior populations can flourish. We hope that our greenhouse and green walls serve as an inspiration to the Garden Towers community to live lives full of wellness and sustainability. This project faced many challenges, including many lingering effects of COVID, which we could not have overcome without the hard work and innovative approaches from our incredible team of professionals including Lendlease and Newman Design, HCR, HPD, Boston Financial and JP Morgan Chase.”

Council Member Rafael Salamanca, said "Senior housing isn’t just about providing shelter for the pillars of our community; it’s about empowering our elders to age in place with the dignity and remain integral to the communities they helped built. Garden Towers Apartments does just that, creating 150-units of affordable housing for seniors 62-years young and up, and providing wrap around services for those who will call the building home. I thank our state and city government partners for their financial support, and Foxy Management for their continued commitment to ensuring Bronxites have access to safe, affordable housing.’

HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrion, Jr. said, "Supportive housing is fundamental to New York City's affordable future. Older New Yorkers deserve accessible housing that seamlessly integrates essential services, especially given the current affordable housing crisis. As our population ages, the demand for affordable and supportive housing continues to grow and ensuring that older New Yorkers have stable, affordable places to live is crucial for their well-being and for the health of our communities. Congratulations to Foxy Management on the groundbreaking of Garden Towers, a pioneering 150-unit supportive senior housing project, and to HANAC on expanding their reach with their first Bronx location and sixth affordable housing initiative."