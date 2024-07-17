Fitness World launches new fitness class format: MSINGI™ with a series of Free Outdoor Classes in Vancouver this summer

MSINGI will be unveiled for the first time publicly as part of Canada Place’s Summer Series

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness World Canada has launched a brand new fitness class format MSINGI™, which will be featured for the first time publicly as part of Canada Place’s Summer Series of free outdoor exercise classes, held at the iconic waterfront North Point location.



MSINGI, created by international fitness specialist Ingrid Knight-Cohee , is a unique blend of fitness fundamentals with a rhythmic and dynamic fusion of movements, all set to soul-stirring Afro beats. The first class of the summer series took place on Tuesday, July 16th, and drew a robust crowd of fitness enthusiasts. The free energizing class series will continue every Tuesday until August 27th, inviting individuals of all ages and fitness backgrounds to experience the new MSINGI fitness class format. Classes take place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm (PST), so participants can sweat it out while taking in the stunning waterfront evening views.

“The MSINGI Afro Movements Summer Series is the perfect way for individuals to be introduced to this new class format that is both uplifting for the mind and healthy for the body,” said Ingrid Knight-Cohee, Director of Fitness Classes at Fitness World Canada. “I hope this program will not only be a fun, active event for the warm season, but also a gateway for individuals to fall in love with daily exercise.”

Inspired by her time in Nairobi, Kenya, Knight-Cohee created a unique fusion of African-inspired functional, primal, and mobility movements set to infectious, soul-stirring beats- ultimately pioneering the MSINGI class. While this format has been exclusively enjoyed by Fitness World members since September 2023, Ingrid is now bringing MSINGI to Canada Place and inviting the wider Vancouver community to explore a new way to actively move the body.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fitness World Canada to bring such a unique and dynamic fitness event to our annual summer series,” said Claire Sivley, Manager, External Events & Guest Experience at Canada Place. “We have been running our free fitness classes for over 10 years, and we know that MSINGI will be a great addition to the series. We hope everyone comes down to enjoy working out together, all while getting an epic view of the Vancouver harbour.”

The partnership with Fitness World Canada and Canada Place goes hand in hand with both of the organizations’ aligned commitment to serving its communities and creating opportunities for the community to come together. These free classes will open the floor to learning a new and exciting exercise concept while fostering connection with fellow participants. This marks the beginning of the two organizations' partnered efforts, as both continue to explore opportunities to improve the wellbeing of the Vancouver community.

About Fitness World Canada

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 16 locations across the Lower Mainland. Committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, Fitness World offers inclusive spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, personalized programs, and numerous amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly. Visit fitnessworld.ca for more information.

About Canada Place

Canada Place is an internationally recognized landmark and venue for world-class events. For over 37 years, Canada Place has served as a hub for national celebrations, including July 1 festivities and Christmas at Canada Place. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is a shared steward of the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver and is the owner and operator of Canada Place. Canada Place houses Vancouver Convention Centre East, Pan Pacific Hotel, FlyOver, World Trade Centre and Indigo Parc Canada. It serves as the largest cruise ship terminal in Canada and has been the homeport to the Vancouver-Alaska cruises for more than 30 years.

