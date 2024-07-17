CentralReach Unveils CR NoteGuardAI: A Fully Integrated AI Copilot that Boosts Clinical Staff Productivity by Generating, Auditing, and Fixing Clinical Notes for Autism and IDD Care Providers

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, announced the launch of CR NoteGuardAI, an AI-powered copilot designed to ensure that clinical session notes are payer-compliant and audit-proof.

CR NoteGuardAI leverages CentralReach’s proprietary AI assistant, cariTM, to audit 100% of clinical notes, automatically correct data errors found in notes, and quarantine notes with errors that cannot be automatically corrected by creating a task within CentralReach identifying the specific error that needs to be corrected enabling users to fix and resubmit the note without ever leaving CentralReach. Due to the lack of time and resources available to perform continuous, manual audits, most therapy providers only have capacity to audit a small fraction, usually 10% or less, of their notes. CR NoteGuardAI enables providers to audit 100% of their notes in near real time, reducing the risk that any non-compliant notes slip through while providing the simple note scoring, detailed data, and additional insights necessary to identify training and process compliance opportunities across locations and individual staff, which enables providers to elevate clinical performance across their organization.

“As the CEO of Matrix Behavior Solutions, I am thrilled about the revenue safeguarding and audit-proofing capabilities that CR NoteGuardAI will bring to our organization,” shared Wick Khan. “However, what excites me even more are the unparalleled professional development opportunities this innovative tool will offer our employees. With the rich data and insights provided by CR NoteGuardAI, we can identify specific areas where improvements are needed and deliver targeted support to help our team overcome these challenges. This will foster a culture of continuous learning and growth, driving employee excellence and creating an environment where our staff are eager to thrive, excel, and reach their full potential.”

The new solution also provides AI-assisted session notes and summaries, which automatically generates the initial note and summary based on the data collected at time of service for clinicians to review. Given the quality and accuracy of clinical notes, a critical component of healthcare audits, can range depending on the writing skills of the registered behavior technician (RBT), knowledge of payer requirements, attention to detail, and a myriad of other variables, the AI-assisted session notes and summaries helps clinicians create high quality, payer-compliant notes in 80% less time. The combination of AI-assisted session summaries at time of service along with the post-session note audit greatly minimizes the risk of payer audits and the resources needed to respond to and pass those audits should they arise.

“CR NoteGuardAI is a game-changer for healthcare providers in the autism and IDD care industry,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “The importance of error-free notes cannot be overstated, but the reality of the capacity constraint that plagues the Autism and IDD Care industry leaves providers without the time or the resources to ensure 100% of their notes are error-free or to provide targeted training to staff who frequently err. As we developed our GenAI roadmap this past year, CR NoteGuardAI was the obvious first product to release of the foundational AI solutions we have planned in 2024 because it simultaneously increases efficiency and margins, improves clinical documentation quality, and enables providers to identify specific training gaps across their organization. To achieve the efficiency gains and process improvements of a product like CR NoteGuardAI, point solutions typically fail because having an embedded, native solution within an EMR like CentralReach is the only way to access the complete data set in real time and to leverage the native tools and screens within CentralReach’s EMR to embed the quarantine, fix and resubmission workflows into a provider’s current processes.” He added, “The rapid adoption of the solution, evidenced by the fact that more than a dozen providers serving over 5,000 learners purchased within the first 30 days of launch, is indicative of the impact that non-compliant notes have on providers today and the potential CR NoteGuardAI has for solving this at scale. We are excited about the positive impact this solution is having for our clients and even more excited by the impact this solution combined with the foundational AI solutions we will be launching in the coming months will have on the Autism and IDD community at large.”

CR NoteGuardAI, as with all CentralReach’s AI solutions, is underpinned by the company’s proprietary Responsible AI for Behavior Analysis Framework (R.ai.BA), which ensures that every solution that CentralReach brings to market follows a set of ethical and security guidelines around its development of AI in the Autism and IDD Care space. This framework, combined with the 30+ therapists and subject matter experts that work on these solutions, ensure CentralReach’s AI products meet ethical, safety, and accuracy standards in a way that no other AI product or provider can match.

In addition to helping providers audit and fix 100% of notes, CR NoteGuardAI also enables users to:

Protect revenue from recoupment: By maintaining compliant and accurate documentation, CR NoteGuardAI reduces the possibility of recoupment and delays in payment.

Identify training opportunities for staff: CR NoteGuardAI identifies staff who consistently provide insufficient documentation, highlighting areas for targeted training and improvement.

Increase insurance referrals: Being compliant with CR NoteGuardAI increases trust with insurance companies, leading to more referrals.

CentralReach’s next product, CR ClaimCheckAI, a solution that audits, quarantines and fixes payer specific claims to maximize clean claim rates for providers, will be launched in August and the company has a strong pipeline of AI solutions being developed that will be announced later in the year. To learn more CR NoteGuardAI, go to www.centralreach.com/products/noteguardai/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 175,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

CentralReach pr@centralreach.com