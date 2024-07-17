[Latest] Global Power Inverter Market Size/Share Worth USD 110.6 Billion by 2033 at a 7.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Power Inverter Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 54.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 59.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 110.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Delta Electronics Inc, SMA Solar Technology AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co, Toshiba Corporation, Power-One Inc, KACO new energy GmbH, Omron Corporation, Enphase Energy Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd. & Others

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Power Inverter Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Less than 5 KW, 5 KW to 100 KW, 100 KW to 500 KW, More than 500 KW), By Application (Motor Drives, Wind Turbines, Rail Traction, Electric Vehicle, UPS, Solar PV, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial, Utility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Power Inverter Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 54.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 59.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 110.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Global Power Inverter Market: Overview

A power inverter is an electronic device that converts direct current (DC) electricity into alternating current (AC) electricity. Power inverters are commonly used in a variety of applications, including off-grid solar power systems, recreational vehicles (RVs), boats, trucks, and backup power systems.

The prominent global trend in power inverters is the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind power.

As countries worldwide strive to reduce their carbon footprint and transition towards sustainable energy systems, growing demand for power inverters to efficiently convert the DC electricity generated by solar panels and wind turbines into AC electricity for use in homes, businesses, and the grid.

This trend is fueled by advancements in renewable energy technologies, declining costs of solar panels and wind turbines, and supportive government policies incentivizing clean energy adoption.

Additionally, the rise of energy storage systems, such as batteries, further complements the use of power inverters by enabling the storage and utilization of excess renewable energy during periods of low generation or high demand, contributing to a more reliable and resilient energy infrastructure worldwide.

By type, the 5 KW to 100 KW segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A notable trend in the 5 kW to 100 kW power inverter segment is the increasing demand for advanced features such as high efficiency, compact design, grid integration capabilities, and enhanced monitoring and control functionalities.

By application, the motor drives segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The trend in motor drives is shifting towards higher efficiency, compact design, and integration with IoT for enhanced monitoring and control, as industries prioritize energy savings and smart automation solutions.

By end user, the utility segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. One prominent trend in the utility sector is the increasing integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power into the grid, driven by environmental concerns and advancements in technology.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the trend in the power inverter market is driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, renewable energy adoption, and government initiatives promoting energy infrastructure development and clean energy solutions.

Schneider Electric SE is a French multinational company that specializes in digital automation and energy management. It addresses homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries, by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 59.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 110.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 54.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Power Inverter market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Power Inverter industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Power Inverter Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Power Inverter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Power Inverter market in 2023 with a market share of 42.3% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The Asia-Pacific rapid industrialization and urbanization across countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have led to increased demand for reliable and efficient power solutions. This demand extends across various sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure development, and telecommunications, driving the need for power inverters to convert DC electricity into AC for a wide range of applications.

Additionally, the burgeoning renewable energy sector in the region, particularly in countries like China and India, has further propelled the growth of the power inverter market. With a shift towards clean energy sources such as solar and wind power, inverters play a crucial role in converting the DC electricity generated by these sources into usable AC electricity for both grid-connected and off-grid systems.

Power Inverter Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Less than 5 KW, 5 KW to 100 KW, 100 KW to 500 KW, More than 500 KW), By Application (Motor Drives, Wind Turbines, Rail Traction, Electric Vehicle, UPS, Solar PV, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial, Utility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Power Inverter Market:

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Delta Electronics Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Toshiba Corporation

Power-One Inc.

KACO new energy GmbH

Omron Corporation

Enphase Energy Inc.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

Chint Group

Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd.

Others

Wind Turbine Operation and Maintenance Market : Wind Turbine Operation and Maintenance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Service (Routine Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Predictive Maintenance, Condition-Based Maintenance), By Component Type (Turbine Blades, Gearboxes, Generators, Control Systems, Electrical Systems, Tower Structure), By End-User (Onshore Wind Farms, Offshore Wind Farms), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

High Voltage Solid State Transformer Market : High Voltage Solid State Transformer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Traction Transformer), By Stage (One Stage SST, Two Stage SST, Three Stage SST), By Application (Power Generation, Power Grid, Electric Vehicle Charging, Traction Locomotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Floating Solar Panels Market : Floating Solar Panels Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Tracking Floating Solar Panels, Stationary Floating Solar Panels), By End User (Agriculture, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Government), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Well Testing Services Market : Well Testing Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Well Type (Horizontal Wells, Vertical Wells), By Service (Downhole Well Testing, Surface Well Testing, Reservoir Sampling, Real Time Well Testing, Hydraulic Fracturing Method Testing), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Oil Storage Market : Oil Storage Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Open Top, Fixed Roof, Floating Roof, Others), By Application (Crude Oil, Middle Distillates, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Power to Gas Market : Power to Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Electrolysis, Methanation), By Capacity (Less than 100 kW, 100-999 kW, 1000 kW and Above), By Use Case (Wind, Solar, Biomass), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Wind Energy Market : Wind Energy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Onshore Wind Energy, Offshore Wind Energy), By Turbine Type (Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWT), Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWT)), By End-User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), By Component Type (Wind Turbine Components, Supporting Infrastructure), By Project (Utility-Scale, Distributed (Small-Scale)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

3D Micro Battery Market : 3D Micro Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (3D Interlaced MB, 3D Concentric MB), By Product (Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Micro Batteries, Thin-Film Lithium Polymer Micro Batteries, Thin-Film Zinc-Based Micro Batteries, Others), By Application (MEMS, CMOS Memories, Smart Cards, Drug Delivery System, Medical Implantable Devices, Smart Dust, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Power Inverter Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Less than 5 KW

5 KW to 100 KW

100 KW to 500 KW

More than 500 KW

By Application

Motor Drives

Wind Turbines

Rail Traction

Electric Vehicle

UPS

Solar PV

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Utility

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

