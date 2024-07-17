Danni Peace Serves Up Bold Flavor with New Single “Happy Hour” and One Zo Tea Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star Danni Peace is thrilled to announce her new partnership with Boba and One Zo Tea, coinciding with the release of her latest music video for the song, “Happy Hour.” This exciting collaboration will see Danni's signature boba tea drink distributed nationwide, offering fans a taste of her creative vision.

Danni Peace, known for her captivating voice and soulful lyrics, has been on a remarkable journey, expanding into new artistic ventures and creative collaborations. Her latest hit, “Happy Hour,” is a vibrant song that captures her experience of self-discovery. The accompanying music video, produced by 700 Films, is set to premiere soon and features Danni's custom-crafted drink, adding a special touch to this project. “I love One Zo because they make unique flavors and constantly introduce new ones. You won't experience the same tea anywhere else!" says Danni about her partnership. This collaboration represents a harmonious blend of creativity and flavor, providing fans a refreshing and immersive experience. As her signature One Zo Tea drink rolls out across America, fans can enjoy a taste of her energy and spirit.

“Happy Hour” is a song that honors the process of self-discovery. Written during a time of personal upheaval, including a breakup, the song reflects Danni's journey to reclaim her health and find her true self. By offering her experiences and insights, Danni hopes to inspire others facing similar struggles. “When I started making music again, I wanted to talk about what I had been through and what I was growing into. This feels like the culmination of phase one of this journey,” Danni explains. “‘Happy Hour’ tells the story of love lost, life lived, and the ultimate gift of loving yourself and being loved by your community.”

The past year has been a whirlwind for Danni, with extensive travels and tour stops, including opening for legendary artists like Ashanti, Keke Wyatt, Tyrese, SWV, Keith Sweat, and more. She also made an appearance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards and walked the Red Carpet.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, Danni Peace performs across the United States, delighting audiences with her intriguing vocals and warm personality. Blending iridescent pop with the elements of rock and R&B, Danni Peace creates uplifting music that defies the boundaries of genre. Stay tuned for the premiere of "Happy Hour" and the arrival of Danni Peace’s signature One Zo Tea drink. Visit www.dannipeacemusic.com for more info.

For PR inquiries, contact Danni Peace’s PR team: PR@industrycertified.net