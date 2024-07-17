Contact: Region 9

Release Date: July 09, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Southside Oneonta Safety and Mobility Improvement Project Open House Set for Tuesday, July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southside Mall Community Room The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, pertaining to a proposed highway safety and mobility improvement project along State Route 23 and State Route 28 in the Town of Oneonta, Otsego County, that is tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2026. The project will enhance safety, traffic flow and pedestrian accommodations along a stretch of State Route 23 from the Southside Mall shopping center to the intersection with State Route 28; and State Route 28 from the intersection with State Route 23 to the Hannaford shopping center entrance.

The informal, open house meeting will be held at the Southside Mall Community Room, located at 5006 State Highway 23 in the Town of Oneonta. The community room is across from the Shoe Dept., near JCPenney. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made.

The project proposes to add sidewalks and additional turning lanes at various locations in the construction area. The entire area will be repaved, and new pavement markings will be installed. To minimize the construction impact in the busy commercial area, nighttime work is being considered between approximately 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. The open house is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Susan Pitely, at (607) 721-8258, or by email at susan.pitely@dot.ny.gov. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.