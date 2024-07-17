The Carving Board Introduces a New Twist on Sandwiches with Mac & Cheese Bread

BBQ Pork Macwich Carving Board Logo

They are now thrilled to announce their latest menu additions which come in two delectable variations: the Mac & Cheeseburger and the BBQ Pork Macwich.

We are always looking for ways to innovate and bring new flavors to our customers,” — David Adir - Owner

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carving Board , a beloved sandwich restaurant in Los Angeles, has been serving up delicious sandwiches for over 12 years. They are now thrilled to announce their latest menu additions which come in two delectable variations: the Mac & Cheeseburger and the BBQ Pork Macwich . This unique twist on American classics is sure to satisfy any craving for comfort food.The BBQ Pork Macwich features slow-roasted pulled pork and tangy pickled veggies, all nestled between two slices of “bread” made entirely of mac and cheese. For burger lovers, the Mac & Cheeseburger is a must-try. It boasts four juicy burger patties, four slices of cheddar, and thick-cut bacon, all sandwiched between macaroni and cheese bread. Both sandwiches are served with a generous portion of pub cheese for dipping."We are always looking for ways to innovate and bring new flavors to our customers," says David Adir, owner of The Carving Board. "The idea of using macaroni and cheese as the bread for our sandwiches came to us during a brainstorming session, and we knew we had to try it. The end result exceeded our expectations, and we are excited to share it with our customers. We wanted to create something unique and indulgent, and we believe the mac & cheese bread, BBQ pulled pork, and a 4x4 mac & cheeseburger will be a hit with sandwich and burger lovers alike."The Carving Board's Mac & Cheese sandwiches are now available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. With their unique and delicious flavors, they are sure to become fan favorites in no time. Head over to The Carving Board and try out these new sandwiches for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Follow them on social media for updates and promotions. Don't miss out! This new twist on sandwiches is taking the town by storm.For more information, please contact The Carving Board at david@eattheboard.com or visit their website at www.eattheboard.com

Mac & Cheeseburger