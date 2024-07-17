Tradewave Capital Plc

Tradewave Capital Plc Announces Partnership and Collaboration Listing with Exante

Tradewave Capital (CH1299677570:TRADE)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradewave Capital Plc, a leading financial fund management trading company, announced today the successful partnership and collaboration with Exante, a regulated multi asset investment platform. The joint partnership allows now for the Tradewave Capital 7.8% p.a (CH1299677570) bond to be accessed by Exantes 18,000+ clients, giving those clients and potential fixed income seekers another strong investment option for their portfolio.

Following the most recent interest rate announcements where global rates remain unchanged, there is a strong belief among industry experts that rate cuts are inevitable before the end of 2024. With the Bank of England keeping inflation targets within its sights of 2%; investors & saver alike are factoring in a potential fall in their income in the coming months and years ahead.

Leading Tradewave Capital is Andrew Ritchings, a visionary founder and Chief Strategist with over two decades of experience in the financial sector, specializing in Forex, futures, and money markets, backed by an equally impressive team with decades of experience in the financial services sector.

Founder and Chief Strategist, Andrew Ritchings says: "Our recent partnership with Exante is another milestone for the Tradewave Capital journey. Our bond which offers a sound investment utility has been recognised by a key investment platform as a healthy addition to the current debt instruments already offered. We hope now with the potential fall in interest rates on the horizon investors can now begin to switch from poor performing asset classes to stronger fixed income products like the Trade Safe Bond"

The partnership with Exante provides significant value for Tradewave Capital and its reach to millions of investors worldwide. Exante offers a regulatory framework in which professional investors can access a huge variety of assets including the Tradewave Capital, Trade Safe Bond.

About Tradewave Capital Plc

Tradewave Capital Plc, a leading Forex fund management trading company known for its innovative solutions and cutting-edge trading technology, ISIN: CH1299677570, now accessible to private investors and available for trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange. With a commitment to integrity, excellence, and exceptional customer service.