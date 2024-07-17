DATA CENTER ANTI CONFERENCE 2024: VOLTAGRID NAMED TITLE SPONSOR
The (DCAC) is proud to announce that VoltaGrid, a leading firm dedicated to revolutionizing power generation, will be the title sponsor for 2024.
DCAC Live 2024 is a pivotal event for us at VoltaGrid as it showcases our commitment to industry leadership and innovation,”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Center Anti Conference (DCAC) is proud to announce that VoltaGrid, a leading firm dedicated to revolutionizing power generation for data centers and critical infrastructure, will be the conference's title sponsor for 2024. This high-profile tech event draws over 900 attendees from more than 400 companies across the industry, offering over 60 hours of networking opportunities.
— David Bell, VP of Voltagrid
"The role of VoltaGrid as our title sponsor signifies our commitment to promoting sustainable and efficient energy practices," said David Isaac, Co-Founder of DCAC. "Their game-changing technological advances align directly with our mission-critical focus on powering the data center industry responsibly."
VoltaGrid’s title sponsorship promises to elevate the 9th annual Data Center Anti Conference experience. Attendees will hear from over 20 renowned speakers about the latest trends and challenges in this fast-paced sector, share insights with industry peers, and connect with financial sponsors.
In an era when environmental consciousness is paramount, VoltaGrid is at the forefront of change. By optimizing energy usage through sophisticated software and intelligent control systems, they are redefining how we power our modern world.
"DCAC Live 2024 is a pivotal event for us at VoltaGrid as it showcases our commitment to industry leadership and innovation," said David Bell, Vice President of Utility and Microgrid Development for VoltaGrid. "Sponsoring this event allows us to engage with the data center community, present our firm energy resources solution, share our sustainable energy resolutions, and collaborate on advancing the future of power generation and distribution. We believe in the value of this conference to drive meaningful conversations and partnerships that will shape the industry's future."
About VoltaGrid:
VoltaGrid is an innovative power resource company revolutionizing power generation for critical infrastructure industries. Their commitment to integrating advanced technologies with sustainable methods ensures reliable and efficient solutions to meet each client's unique needs. VoltaGrid is uniquely equipped to navigate today's challenging energy landscape—they're shaping the future of energy, one data center at a time.
Shae Persico
Data Center Anti Conference
+1 331-642-2615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube