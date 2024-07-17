Submit Release
North West Provincial Legislature hosts oversight meeting with Speaker of the Legislature, 18 Jul

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on the North West Provincial Legislature will hold an oversight meeting  with the Speaker of the Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono and senior management over 2024/25 Annual Performance Plan and Budget. 

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 18 July 2024  
Time: 08h00 
Venue: Legislature Committee Room 2  

The meeting will be live streamed on the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact 

Ms. Namhla Luhabe 
Cell: 079 527 0628
 

