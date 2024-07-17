Submit Release
MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela commemorates Mandela Day in the City of Johannesburg, 18 Jul

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, together with senior officials from the department, will on Thursday, 18 July 2024, commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day by carrying out cleaning initiatives in the City of Johannesburg.

Through the Smart Mobility Campaign, the team will be extending a helping hand by cleaning up Bree and Baragwanath Taxi Ranks as advocacy for a sustained clean environment. 

Mandela International Day is celebrated on 18 July every year in honour of the first democratically elected President of South Africa, the late Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. 

Details are as follows: 
Date: Thursday, 18 July 2024
Time:  09h00
Venue: Bree Taxi Rank

Time: 12h00
Venue: Baragwanath Taxi Rank 

For more information, please contact MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
 

