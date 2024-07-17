MTI America Welcomes Michael Anderson as Vice President of Business Development

MTI America, a leading workers’ compensation managed care provider, today announced the appointment of Michael Anderson as VP of Business Development.

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI America, a leading workers’ compensation managed care provider, today announced the appointment of Michael Anderson as Vice President of Business Development. Anderson brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to MTI America, further strengthening the company’s position in the workers’ compensation market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the MTI America team,” said Claudia Rial, VP of Sales & Client Relations at MTI America. “His extensive experience in risk management and claims spanning multiple products, along with his expertise in medical case management, will be invaluable as we expand our reach and deliver exceptional care to injured workers.”

Anderson boasts a distinguished 20-year career in the workers’ compensation industry, having held leadership positions within MSPs, PBMs, ancillary services, and medical case management. Throughout his career, Anderson has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the complexities of workers’ compensation and a commitment to achieving optimal outcomes for all stakeholders.

“MTI America has always been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry, consistently exceeding expectations with their responsive and efficient approach to ancillary needs,” said Michael Anderson. “Their unwavering commitment to providing medical services with military precision and exceptional communication with injured workers, families, and claims professionals has always impressed me. I’m incredibly excited to embark on this new journey with MTI America and value their commitment to injured workers and risk professionals.”

Anderson’s impressive qualifications include a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health with a focus on Risk & Safety as well as 13 years of military service. He holds multiple industry certifications, including All Lines Adjuster, (ARM-P) and Community Health Education Specialist (CHES). His dedication to the industry further underscores his active participation as a Board Member for Defense Collaborators and an Industry Education Organization.

“We are thrilled to have Michael on our team. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and consistently reliable service to our valued customers,” said Janet Kus, President.

About MTI America

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry, delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized over 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our diagnostic, physical medicine, home health, and medical equipment solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTi360® platform. www.mtiamerica.com