Musculoskeletal Disorders Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 326.26 Bn by 2032

The global musculoskeletal disorders treatment market size is calculated at USD 192.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 326.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2032.

Ottawa, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global musculoskeletal disorders treatment market size was valued at USD 186.02 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 326.26 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Key Takeaways

North America reported being the largest region, with a 37% market share in 2023.

The osteoarthritis segment dominated the type segment with a 33% market share in 2023.

Medications took the charge, with over 60% of the market share in 2023.



Musculoskeletal Disorders Treatment Market at a Glance

The musculoskeletal disorders treatment market encompasses the products and services designed to diagnose, manage, and treat conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system, which includes bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissues. These disorders can significantly impact a person's mobility and quality of life, and the market for their treatment is diverse and continually evolving.

Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are injuries that affect the muscles, bones, joints, cartilage, connective tissue, and tendons. MSDs are caused by continuously sitting in a place, lifting heavy weights daily, aging, bone fractures, and joint dislocation. The symptoms of MSD include muscle pain and strain, stiffness, tingling, numbness, and swelling. The different types of MSDs include osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, hernia, carpal tunnel syndrome, and sarcopenia, out of which osteoarthritis is the most common.

According to the WHO Report 2022, nearly 1.7 billion people worldwide were reported with MSDs. The common treatments for MSD include NSAIDs, physical exercises, acupuncture, hot and cold therapy, and steroids. The musculoskeletal disorders market is potentiated by the increasing elderly population, increasing awareness among individuals in preventing and treating the disorder, and advanced treatment options



Regional Insights:

North America led the musculoskeletal disorders treatment market in 2023. The region is observed to sustain the position during the forecast period. North America region shows the highest potential for the musculoskeletal disorder market to grow while the United States and Canada become the largest contributors to the market. Countries like the US and Canada report a high prevalence of MSDs globally. The market growth potential in this region is due to the increasing prevalence of MSDs due to obesity and unhealthy lifestyles of individuals, rising awareness, and advanced treatment alternatives.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) highlighted the significance of orthobiologics, a regenerative medicine, for treating osteoarthritis. They also presumed orthobiologics to be the future treatment alternative for MSD patients, however, a more detailed investigation is required.



Europe region also has the potential to drive the MSD treatment market. Work-related MSDs are the most common health problem in European countries, resulting in reduced productivity in the countries. According to a survey, 46% of individuals in Europe reported back pain whereas 43% of individuals reported shoulder and neck pain. The rise in advanced research and development and government initiatives for increasing awareness among individuals can boost the market growth potential. European pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of finding solutions for treating chronic MSDs.

In October 2023, the USFDA approved a novel drug, Bimzelx, for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, developed by a Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB. Bimzelx is a monoclonal antibody that can improve joint function and mobility.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest rate in the musculoskeletal disorders treatment market during the forecast period. The market is observed to expand due to rising cases of MSDs, an increasing elderly population, advanced healthcare facilities, and state-of-the-art research and development. Additionally, traditional medicines and treatment options like acupuncture uplift the MSD treatment market in countries like China, India, and Japan. Advances in medical technology, increased awareness, and an aging global population are key drivers propelling the market forward. However, challenges such as high costs and regulatory barriers must be addressed to ensure broader access and improved treatment outcomes.

In March 2024. A Korean startup, EverEx, provided a digital solution for the musculoskeletal disorder, MORA. MORA utilizes AI to generate and analyze patient-related data and suggest rehabilitation exercises.



Market Dynamics:

Non-Pharmacological Therapy as a Driver for Musculoskeletal Disorder Treatment Market

The non-pharmacological treatment options prove to be more efficacious than the pharmacological treatments. The non-pharmacological therapies include physical exercises, acupuncture, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, ultrasound, cryotherapy, heat and cold therapy, and chiropractic adjustments. Strong evidence suggests that these non-pharmacological therapies could help treat MSDs. Although pharmacological (drug) therapy is helpful for musculoskeletal pain, not all patients react to it, and there are significant side effects involved. Hence, pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies both are used to relieve musculoskeletal pain.

High Treatment Costs can Limit the Market's Growth Potential

The high costs of musculoskeletal disorder diagnosis and treatment can limit the market's growth potential. The exorbitant prices of advanced diagnostic tools like MRIs and CT scans result in the patient’s unaffordability. Furthermore, the high treatment costs foster inappropriate management of MSDs, thereby refraining from root-cause treatment.

Regenerative Therapy as an Opportunity for MusculoSkeletal Disorders Treatment Market

Researchers are currently investigating the significant cell types employed in treatments for degenerative musculoskeletal tissue and applying native or engineered skeletal stem cells directly to resurrect degenerative musculoskeletal tissue, initiating tissue repair and healing. Since endogenous stem cells are present in almost all tissues and support proper homeostatic function, targeted manipulation of the stem cell niche could overcome the microenvironmental cues in the injury or degeneration.

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have emerging potential in the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. MSCs are recognized as promising natural cell populations for musculoskeletal regeneration due to their mesodermal origin, immunomodulatory properties, limited tumorigenicity, and robust ability to differentiate into major cell types. However, a deeper understanding of the role of stem cells in musculoskeletal disorders is underway, which can be an opportunity for the musculoskeletal disorders treatment market.

Major Breakthroughs in the Musculoskeletal Disorders Treament Market

In May 2024, researchers from the University of Birmingham developed a small, novel natural peptide, PEPITEM, to treat age-related musculoskeletal disorders. This peptide increases bone density, bone formation, and strength.

In September 2023, Venture Lab and Amplicore launched a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AM3101, an injectable therapeutic for relieving the pain of meniscus tear surgeries.

In November 2023, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania developed a tension-activated repair patch for targeted drug delivery for disc herniation conditions. The patch gets activated by body motions and releases the drug at the target site.



Segmental Insights:

By Type:

The osteoarthritis segment led the musculoskeletal disorders treatment market in 2023. Osteoarthritis is one of the most common chronic joint conditions, affecting millions of people worldwide. As a leading cause of disability, it predominantly affects the elderly population, whose numbers are steadily increasing due to global aging trends. This high prevalence directly translates to a larger market demand for osteoarthritis treatments.

It causes substantial pain, stiffness, and decreased mobility, severely impacting patients' quality of life. This drives individuals to seek effective treatments to manage their symptoms and maintain their daily activities. The substantial need for symptom management ensures a robust demand for various treatment modalities.

Increased awareness campaigns and better diagnostic techniques have led to earlier detection and treatment of osteoarthiritis. Early intervention can significantly slow the progression of the disease, enhancing the effectiveness of treatments and improving patient quality of life, thereby driving market growth.

By Product Type:

The medications segment led the musculoskeletal disorders treatments market in 2023. Medications can be used to treat a variety of musculoskeletal disorders, including arthritis, osteoporosis, back pain, and muscle strains. This broad applicability contributes to the dominance of the medications segment in the market. Medications are generally more accessible than other treatment options. They can be prescribed by general practitioners and do not require specialized equipment or facilities. Patients can easily obtain and use these treatments at home, making them a convenient option. Musculoskeletal disorders often result in significant pain and inflammation, making pain management a primary concern. Medications, particularly analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs, provide quick and effective relief, which is essential for improving patients' quality of life.

On the other hand, the implants segment is observed to grow at a notable rate in musculoskeletal disorders treatment market during the forecast period. Musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis, often lead to severe joint and bone damage that necessitates surgical intervention. Joint replacements, particularly knee and hip replacements, are common procedures for managing these conditions. The increasing incidence of these disorders drives the demand for orthopedic implants.

By End-user:

The hospitals segment dominated the musculoskeletal disorders treatment market in 2023. The segment is observed to sustain the position during the forecast period. Hospitals offer a multidisciplinary approach to musculoskeletal disorders, integrating the expertise of orthopedic surgeons, rheumatologists, physiotherapists, and pain management specialists. This comprehensive care model ensures patients receive well-rounded and effective treatment plans tailored to their specific needs. Hospitals are equipped with advanced diagnostic tools such as MRI, CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasound machines, which are crucial for accurately diagnosing musculoskeletal disorders. They also house advanced surgical facilities and robotic-assisted surgery systems, enhancing the precision and outcomes of orthopedic surgeries.

Musculoskeletal Disorders Treatment Market Companies

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novartis

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Enovis

Globus Medical

NuVasive

Musculoskeletal Disorders Treatment Market Segments

By Type

Tendonitis

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Carpel Tunnel Syndrome

Fibromyalgia

Other Musculoskeletal Disorders

By Product Type

Medications Pain Relievers Anti-inflammatory Drugs DMARs Other Medications

Implants Joint Replacement Implants Hip Implants Knee Implants Shoulder Implants Elbow Implants Spinal Implants Fracture Repair Implants

Prosthetics

Orthotics

Braces

Physical Therapy Equipment



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Home Care Settings

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



