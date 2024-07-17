Self-Made Real Estate Guru Shares Insights On Real Estate Game In New Book

Palmetto Publishing’s latest release offers secrets that transformed the author from a former inmate to a property superstar

Charleston, SC, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jhen Scutella offers a comprehensive guide with the hard-won real estate knowledge that transformed his life following his release from incarceration. Real Estate: The Game Is To Be Sold, Not Told invites readers and future real estate investors to take charge of their destinies and realize just how easy it is to carve out a successful income from real estate.

As a comprehensive self-help guide, Real Estate: The Game Is To Be Sold, Not Told spills all the secrets on the ins and outs of the real estate landscape. Scutella provides details on the full breakdown of sales in Pennsylvania and the state statutes that govern what happens in real estate. Complete with an itemized list of websites where you can find foreclosures and distressed properties, Real Estate: The Game Is To Be Sold, Not Told shows just how simple it can be to find the most affordable, cost-effective properties.

Real Estate: The Game Is To Be Sold, Not Told may appeal to real estate novices itching to get their skin in the game as well as seasoned pros looking to improve their edge. The book is written in simple language and contains actionable steps that anyone can understand and grasp.

About the Author:

Jhen Scutella started his real estate journey by himself after being released from prison at the age of 23. Throughout his career as a real estate expert and self-made entrepreneur, he has faced many challenges and obstacles. Now looking to share the insights he wishes he’d had from the start with beginners, Scutella releases his debut book, Real Estate: The Game Is To Be Sold, Not Told.

