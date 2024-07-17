One reallocated Upper Mississippi waterfowl blind site available; registration open Aug. 5-18

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is conducting a reallocation drawing for one waterfowl hunting blind site in the restricted zone on the Upper Mississippi River Conservation Area. Waterfowl hunters may register online for the reallocation drawing from Aug. 5-18. MDC will select the winning applicant by random drawing Aug. 20. The winning hunter will have from Aug 21-31 to add co-registrants.

The blind site available for reallocation is #A33 in Pool 26 (West Alton/Dresser Island).

Hunters may opt to build a permanent blind on the site, construct a temporary blind, or hunt from a boat blind.

Registrants for the reallocation drawing must meet the following requirements:

Must be at least 16 years old

Those between age 16 and 64 are required to have a current annual resident or nonresident Small Game Hunting Permit and a Missouri Migratory Bird Hunting Permit

Any honorably discharged military veteran having a service-related disability of 60% or greater, a prisoner of war during military service, or any member of the U.S. military currently assigned as a patient to a Warrior Transition Brigade, Warrior Transition Unit, or a military medical center will only need a Missouri Migratory Bird Hunting Permit

Missouri residents age 65 or older only need to have a Missouri Migratory Bird Hunting Permit

Nonresidents age 65 or older need to have a nonresident Small Game Hunting Permit and a Missouri Migratory Bird Permit

A Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (Federal Duck Stamp) is not needed to apply, but will be necessary while hunting

To register for the reallocation drawing, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TA. The page also contains a link to scalable aerial maps of the blind sites.

For more information, call the Upper Mississippi Conservation Area at 573-898-5905 or the MDC St. Louis Regional Office at 636-441-4554.

The Upper Mississippi Conservation Area includes federal lands along the Mississippi River north of St. Louis. These sites include Pools 24, 25, and 26, and consist of 87 separate tracts totaling 12,500 acres between Melvin Price Lock and Dam and LaGrange, Mo.