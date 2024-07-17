Depression Treatment Center Brisbane Launched by Avive Health Best Private Mental Health Hospital Australia

Brisbane City, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

Avive Health, a respected mental health care provider in Australia, has unveiled a state-of-the-art mental health facility in Brisbane. Known as Avive Clinic Brisbane, this new 63-bed private hospital represents an investment of A$70 million into the country's healthcare sector. It showcases Avive Health's dedication to transforming the landscape of mental health care in Australia. For more information visit https://avivehealth.com.au/doctors/locations/brisbane

The clinic offers care for individuals dealing with various mental health issues including depression, anxiety disorders, mood disorders, substance use disorders, and developmental and adult trauma. Personalised inpatient treatment is provided along with day programs and outpatient appointments tailored to address the underlying causes of mental health concerns, specific to each individual. The skilled team also provides evidence-based therapies and assistance to help individuals overcome addiction and create a path forward to recovery.

The Brisbane clinic's treatment for depression aids individuals in reclaiming their emotional well-being and finding happiness once again.

The facility is thoughtfully designed with a focus on promoting healing through a holistic approach. The interior and exterior design of the hospital is carefully curated to enhance patients' emotional and spiritual well-being. Elements like light, greenery, and nature are seamlessly integrated into the design to create a peaceful and rejuvenating environment to promote healing.

Avive Clinic Brisbane features cutting-edge technology aimed at improving experiences and outcomes. This includes features such as circadian rhythm lighting, electronic patient tablets, and advanced security systems. These technologies work together to ensure a comfortable and supportive environment for patients.

Avive Health's clinical approach serves as the foundation of this mental health facility. Every aspect of the treatment journey from the design of the facilities to the programs offered is led by clinicians. Avive Health's clinical model is at the heart of the new hospital. Every aspect of the treatment journey, from facility design to program offerings, is clinician-led. The hospital offers sophisticated inpatient treatment and therapy, intensive and transitional day programs, and outpatient specialist suites.

Patients can benefit from Avive's exercise program that supports its treatment offering, in a dedicated gym at the hospital.

Dr Matt McDornan, co-founder and chief medical officer at Avive Health (a psychiatrist), recognises the importance of maintaining a trauma-informed environment throughout the facility.

Trauma-informed care provides a safe and supportive environment for healing from adult and early-life trauma, with a particular focus on the needs of defense personnel, emergency staff, and first responders.

Patients also benefit from individual exercise physiology programs in the hospital's purpose-built gym areas. Avive's co-founder and chief medical officer, Psychiatrist Dr Matt McDornan, emphasizes the importance of a trauma-informed culture throughout the facility.

Healthcare professionals considering referrals to Avive Health, or individuals seeking help for themselves or their loved ones, can expedite their inquiries by reaching out via email at help@avivehealth.com.au.

The hospital ensures access to clinical teams and psychiatrists through an efficient referral process. More details about Avive Health and its services in Brisbane can be found at https://avivehealth.com.au

