Lean Solutions Group Appoints Business Services Leader Jack Freker as Chief Executive Officer

-- Current CEO and Co-Founder Robert Cadena Transitions into New Role as Chairman of Board --

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a leading global provider of strategic support services for the transportation and logistics, insurance, and financial services industries, with operations in the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines, today announced the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John (Jack) C. Freker. Robert Cadena, the previous CEO and Co-Founder of LSG will transition into his new role as Executive Chairman of the Board.



“I am pleased to assume this new role with the Board, which allows me to focus on what I do best – consulting with and serving our existing strategic clients and working with Jack to nurture our incredibly unique and successful company culture of growth and service excellence that sets us apart from our competitors,” confirmed Cadena. “Jack is a seasoned Business Services leader who has successfully led several public and private equity backed firms, including Convergys, the leading global outsourced customer service firm, First Advantage, the world’s largest background screening company, and most recently Buck, a leading HR consulting, technology, and outsourced services provider where he served as CEO for the last six years. He has a proven track record of growth and transformation and brings a strong focus of continuous improvement, innovation, and client centricity to Lean.” Cadena added, “I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with Jack to provide our growing stable of marquee clients with best-in-class support solutions and innovative technology.”

“I am eager to contribute to the growth, success, and culture at Lean Solutions Group. Robert and the team have grown Lean rapidly for years, earning five consecutive 'Inc 5000' fastest growing company awards. They have also developed a fantastic reputation as being both an 'Employer of Choice' in Latin and Central America and the preferred strategic partner for some of the best known corporations within the industries they serve. I look forward to guiding the firm through its next stage of strategic growth and innovation,” stated Freker.

To learn more about Lean Solutions products and services, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of approximately 9,000 employees with operations at seven offices in the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 600 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include technology, marketing, sales, IT services, professional personnel and business process outsourcing services. By leveraging Lean’s extraordinary talent, innovative technology, efficient processes and economies of scale, customers drive growth, expand operational profitability and improve quality. For more information, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com