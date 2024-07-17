Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Real Dairy and Nutritious Tips from The Dairy Alliance
Beat the summer heat at home with recipes using real, creamy dairy milk!ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July is National Ice Cream Month, and The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, has nutritious and easy recipes using real dairy milk to help you celebrate. With Americans consuming more ice cream than any other country in the world, it’s fitting to dedicate a month to this decadent dairy dessert! The Dairy Alliance is here to provide easy tips for consumers to enjoy their favorite beloved treat during Ice Cream Month and on National Ice Cream Day on July 21.
According to the International Dairy Foods Association, while there is increased demand for non-dairy ice creams and plant-based ingredients, these options rank at the bottom of the list in popularity compared to real dairy-based ice creams.
This preference reflects consumers' desire for simplicity and the rich taste of real dairy cream. The Dairy Alliance’s favorite recipes using real, refreshing dairy milk include its Homemade Peach Ice Cream, Blackberry Dark Chocolate Ice Cream, Almond Joy Ice Cream, and No-Churn Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Cream.
“The taste of real dairy cream provides a creamy texture that’s truly unmatched in any dessert. Plus, making your own ice cream at home is not only a fun activity for the whole family but offers the opportunity to add more nutrient-rich ingredients,” said Laura Buxenbaum, MPH, RD, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Wellness at The Dairy Alliance. “Along with fruit one of my favorite ice cream additions include nuts, such as crunchy peanuts, walnuts, or pumpkin seeds, which help increase protein and fiber for a more filling and nutritious dessert.”
For those looking for healthier alternatives to sugary candy and sprinkles, consider topping your ice cream with naturally sweet fruit. Try a tropical fruit topping made with mango, kiwi, and papaya. Instead of chocolate sauce, drizzle on blackberry syrup or indulge in seasonal summer fruit like sliced peaches, melons, or cherries.
Visit https://thedairyalliance.com/dairy-recipes to find more ice cream recipes for National Ice Cream Month. For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.
About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
