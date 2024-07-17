Promenaid Named a Winner in the FedEx #BackingSmall Business Contest

Promenaid, an innovative leader in handrail solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of the prestigious FedEx #BackingSmall Business Contest

DORVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA , July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promenaid, an innovative leader in handrail solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of the prestigious FedEx #BackingSmall Business Contest. This award highlights Promenaid’s dedication to providing high-quality and accessible handrails that meet the design and functional needs of residential and commercial properties across North America—and beyond.

A Journey Rooted in Innovation and Accessibility

Promenaid’s journey began 13 years ago when a family friend faced costly challenges when installing handrails in his home. The founders of Promenaid saw an opportunity to create a better solution that would later lead to Promenaid’s patented, easy-to-install handrails.

By offering pre-configured kits on Amazon, Promenaid opened the door to a broader market, attracting both individual DIY enthusiasts and large-scale commercial buyers. The growing demand in the commercial space prompted Promenaid to offer customizable options directly through their website.

Today, Promenaid’s handrails are featured in hospitals, airports, and theaters across North America and as far away as New Zealand, making Promenaid a preferred choice for architects, contractors, and DIY homeowners alike.

Investing in the Future

The cash prize from the FedEx contest will be significant to Promenaid’s ongoing commitment to product development, customer service, and factory automation. This investment will enable the company to continue delivering exceptional value to its customers, enhancing its product offerings, and streamlining operations.

Promenaid’s CEO, Kell Warshaw emphasizes the importance of listening to customers, even when their feedback seems challenging. "There is always something to be learned," he advises, highlighting the value of staying receptive and adaptable in business.

The Importance of Reliable Shipping with FedEx

In today’s fast-paced market, quick and reliable shipping is not just a goal; it’s a necessity. Promenaid understands this, leveraging efficient logistics to ensure that products reach customers across North America on time.

From DIY projects to large-scale commercial installations, Promenaid’s ability to deliver promptly with FedEx shipping has been crucial to its growth and customer satisfaction.

About Promenaid

Promenaid is a leading provider of high-quality, easy-to-install handrails for residential and commercial use. With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and customer satisfaction, Promenaid continues to set new standards in the industry.

For more information, visit https://promenaid.com.