Spire Communications and Integrity Management Consulting Awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement for ONC Website Support Services

New Multiple-Award BPA Will Provide Web Maintenance and Hosting Solutions for HealthIT.gov

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) has awarded Integrity Management Consulting and Spire Communications a multiple award, blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for web hosting and web maintenance services. As one of only four contractors awarded the BPA, the Integrity-Spire team will have the opportunity to bid on future BPA task orders. The total value of the BPA is $9.5M across a five-year period.



“This award speaks highly of the quality of the work we have underway on HealthIT.gov,” said Spire CEO Ivy Eckerman. “Our information architects, designers, and developers are some of the best in the business. We take immense pride in our work, and we’re excited for the opportunity to sustain the high quality of ONC’s digital properties for stakeholders across the health IT industry.”

The BPA provides ONC with a mechanism to obtain hosting and maintenance support for its flagship website, HealthIT.gov. The agreement also includes support for the Electronic Clinical Quality Improvement (eCQI) Resource Center, ecqi.healthit.gov, which is managed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as the official testing tool for ONC’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) Certification program.

Under a separate agreement, Spire Communications is leading an ongoing effort to redesign HealthIT.gov. Spire has supported ONC for more than 15 years, providing communications strategy, content, and design for ONC rule-making efforts and other vital initiatives.

Integrity brings significant experience and expertise in project management for federal technology implementations.

“Our team is proud to partner with Spire Communications and to support ONC’s leadership of our nation’s transition to fully interoperable health IT and electronic exchange of health information,” said Integrity CEO Christopher Romani.

About Spire Communications

Spire Communications is a small, woman-owned strategic communications firm that works with government, technology, health, and science organizations to promote the work they do to improve people’s lives. The agency’s senior-level team offers clients a full range of communications services and has earned a reputation for handling complex marketing and communications needs for some of the biggest names in government and industry. Across a portfolio of clients that range in size and complexity, Spire consistently delivers the creativity it takes to bring important stories to life. For more information, visit www.spirecomm.com.

About Integrity Management Consulting

Integrity is a leading management consulting and digital solutions provider with 15+ years of experience serving federal civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies. Headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, Integrity provides geospatial, data analytics, intelligence, and business decision solutions and has been recognized with multiple awards for innovation, service to federal agencies, corporate philanthropy, and growth. For more information, visit https://integritymc.com/.

