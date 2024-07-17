Comprehensive Study of the Network Probe Market 2031: Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Network Probe Market

Increasing demand for continuous network probes due to the rise in network complexities and security concerns has driven the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Network Probe Market," The network probe market was valued at $508.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Network probes give security teams and IT departments the ability to gather performance analysis and network traffic of the acquired data to pinpoint issues with network traffic or possible malicious behavior. In a network probe, traffic data may be spotted in real-time by an operator for problem-solving reasons, tracked by a warning tool to find dynamic network hazards, or saved to conduct a forensic investigation if a network breach is found. By polling a device, the network probe retrieves data using SNMP and other internet protocols like the command line, HTTP, and TCP. The probe delivers data into a display in network monitoring software after it has received the data.

A network probe aids in background device polling and is likely to collaborate with monitoring solutions to alert the user of any issues. Various common probes are available in some network monitoring software. Some enable users to design their probes as well to monitor various devices. Probes use SNMP and other Internet protocol types, such as TCP, HTTP, or command-line, to poll a device to obtain data. The data is then transmitted by the probe and displayed on a screen by the network monitoring software solutions.

The two main factors thought to be fueling the growth of the network probe market are an increase in the demand for cloud services and a rise in the construction of new data center infrastructures. The expansion of SDN integrations with current business networks is another factor that is thought to assist the market growth for network probes throughout the projected period. The network monitoring probes guard against bottlenecks, sluggishness, or downtime that could cut daily operations in half.

According to Network Probe market research, the network probe market for cloud-based was valued at $348.92 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,000 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2031. U.S. and China collectively accounted for around 46% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 32% share. India and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 14% and 13%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two countries was 6% in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 7% by 2031.

During the pandemic, several significant elements saw an increase, including the adoption of many sales channels by various firms, technology developments in various sectors, increased smartphone penetration internationally, increased internet users, and technological breakthroughs in various industries. The aforementioned factors contributed to propelling the network probe market. With the change to internet-related business, retailers swiftly began incorporating cutting-edge technologies like big data analytics, cloud computing, and cyber-security.

Region-wise, North America held a significant global network probe market share, due to the region’s expanding wireless connectivity penetration and growing digitalization, U.S. and Canada currently dominate the regional market for North America. The main drivers of the growth of the Network Probe market in this region are the rapid advancements in artificial and internet of things (IoT) technology. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing demand for continuous network probes due to the rise in network complexities and security concerns are the primary factors that drive the growth of the network probe industry in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cubro Network Visibility, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, NetScout, Plixer, LLC, Paessler AG, and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the Network Probe market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

1. By component, in 2021, the solutions segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with a 12% impressive CAGR. However, the services segment is estimated to reach $280 million by 2031, during the forecast period.

2. By deployment model, the cloud-based segment is estimated to reach $1,400 million by 2031, with an impressive CAGR, during the forecast period. However, on-premises segments are expected to witness approximately 9% CAGRs, respectively, during the forecast period respectively.

3. Region-wise, the network probe market growth was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.

4. This study comprises an analytical depiction of the network probe market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

5. The overall network probe market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

6. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed analysis of Network Probe Market Trends.

7. The current network probe market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

8. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the network probe Industry.

