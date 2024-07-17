Oclean Announces Availability of its First AI-Integrated Electric Toothbrush: The X Ultra

The Wi-Fi-enabled toothbrush offers an AI voice-guided brushing experience that shares comprehensive feedback and analysis on brushing habits

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oclean , the brand redefining oral care, today introduces two new toothbrushes that use cutting-edge technology to improve oral care habits: the Oclean X Ultra WiFi Smart Sonic Toothbrush and the Oclean X Lite Electric Toothbrush .



​​AI Power for an Ultra-Healthy Smile

Generating excitement nationwide during its debut at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, the Oclean X Ultra stood out with its real-time AI voice guide that communicates via bone conduction technology to advise users when they brush too hard, brush too fast or need to switch areas. While bone conduction technology has been revolutionizing the sound industry over the last decade, Oclean is introducing the technology to the oral care space at an affordable price point.

The X Ultra is WiFi enabled, allowing users to connect their brush to the Oclean Care+ app to track their brushing patterns and receive comprehensive reports on their oral care. The X Ultra implements AI by using the toothbrush’s chip and accelerometer to collect the user’s brushing data. The user’s data is processed through the embedded algorithm within the brush and uploaded to the Oclean Care+ app in real-time. Detailed results from the user’s brushing experience are then shown on the mobile app with AI suggestions for better brushing based on the user’s recent or long-term brushing habits.

The X Ultra elevates brushing routines by also providing instant feedback to the user on their brushing habits directly through the smart touchscreen on the brush’s handle. After brushing, the touchscreen displays a diagram alerting the user to any missed areas and providing a score on their brushing performance.

The X Ultra is an all-encompassing electric toothbrush that serves as a personal assistant guiding the user through their brushing routine. The electric toothbrush has six different modes, a 40-day battery life and a Maglev 3.0 motor that delivers 42,000 movements/minute, nearly 2,000 more movements/minute than leading competitors. Providing more features at less than half the price of comparable competitors, the X Ultra is available for purchase in black and green on Oclean’s website for $129.99. It will be available for purchase on Amazon in August.

“People typically only get insights into their brushing habits when they visit the dentist every six months. We’re using the latest technology to improve people’s oral care and make it fun,” said Oclean CEO Suring Liu. “Through integrative AI technology, we’re offering users access to groundbreaking innovations that give them advanced insights into their oral health and oral care routines.”

Advanced Technology in a Simplified Design

Continuing its high-tech series of electric toothbrushes, Oclean is also announcing the Oclean X Lite. This electric toothbrush delivers real-time insights into users’ brushing habits through an interactive touchscreen. Users can easily switch between brushing modes and view a diagram to see areas they missed while brushing.

The X Lite is perfect for people looking to receive insights into their brushing habits without the need to connect to an app.

The electric toothbrush has a 40-day battery life, five brushing modes, and superior cleaning performance with a Maglev motor that provides up to 72,000 movements/minute - nearly double the movements/minute of leading competitors. Starting in October, the X Lite will be available in grey and blue for $39.99 on the Oclean website and Amazon.

With more than 400 toothbrush patents, Oclean delivers industry-disrupting electric toothbrushes for consumers worldwide.

Check out the X Ultra and X Lite in the media kit here . Oclean products are available on www.oclean.com and Amazon .

About Oclean

Oclean is a technology company that specializes in developing high-tech, easy-to-use oral care devices. Its electric toothbrushes, water flossers and other products are designed with the users in mind by not only allowing them to receive a high-quality cleaning every time they use the products but also by letting them know how well they cleaned their teeth and how they can improve. Driven by the desire to redefine oral care, Oclean focuses heavily on implementing technology that makes its devices as advanced and user-friendly as possible.