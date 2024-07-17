Mullen’s Class 1 EV Cargo Van Receives Approval for the MOR-EV Program, Granting a $3,500 Rebate in Massachusetts

Under the MOR-EV program, the Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van, with a suggested MSRP of $34,500, is now approved for a MA state cash rebate of up to $3,500

BREA, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Department of Energy Resources (“DOER”) has approved the Company’s all-electric Class 1 cargo van, the 2024 Mullen ONE, for up to $3,500 cash voucher under its MOR-EV program.

Managed by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Department of Energy Resources and administered statewide by the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), MOR-EV is dedicated to making electric vehicles more affordable for Massachusetts residents, businesses and non-profit organizations to help achieve clean transportation goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide more equitable access to EVs. MOR-EV Trucks incentivizes purchases and leases of a variety of medium- and heavy-duty battery electric and fuel cell electric trucks, buses and vans. Rebates apply to both individual and fleet acquisitions.

Under MOR-EV, the 2024 Mullen ONE EV cargo van, with a suggested MSRP of $34,500, now qualifies for up to $3,500 cash voucher. When combined with the available $7,500 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the Mullen ONE would be approximately $23,500.

“Both the Mullen ONE and THREE are now eligible for the MOR-EV rebate, making our Commercial EVs even more affordable for Massachusetts businesses,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We're committed to making Mullen Commercial EVs accessible nationwide and securing state-level incentives like the MOR-EV program is a key part of this strategy.”

The Mullen THREE and Mullen ONE are available for purchase in Massachusetts through its recently announced New England area EV dealer, Eco Auto , based north of Boston in Tewksbury, Massachusetts .

The Mullen THREE was also qualified last month for a $15,000 incentive through the State of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and is now in receipt of California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) approval for both 2024 and 2025 Class 3 model years. Massachusetts is a CARB-approved state with a similar program to California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emissions Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”), which in April approved the Mullen THREE for a $45,000 HVIP cash rebate voucher at time of vehicle purchase.

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and CARB certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

About MOR-EV

MOR-EV is dedicated to making electric vehicles (EVs) more affordable for Massachusetts residents, businesses and non-profit organizations to help achieve clean transportation goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide more equitable access to EVs. The program is funded by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and administered statewide by the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE).

To learn more, visit www.mor-ev.org

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

