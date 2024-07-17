Workera Launches New, Free Skill Assessments for Individuals to Verify and Benchmark AI Skills

Individuals can now access the #1 trusted skills technology to assess and verify their skills across 10+ sought-after AI domains, including Deep Learning, GenAI, ChatGPT, and MLOps, for free

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workera, the leading AI-powered skills technology platform, is excited to announce the launch of its new free assessment experience. Now, anyone can assess and verify their skills across some of the most competitive, in-demand, and rapidly evolving domains. Previously exclusive to enterprise customers and government organizations, Workera skills assessments are available for the 10+ most sought-after AI domains: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Digital Literacy, ChatGPT, Generative AI, Communicating about AI, Business Analytics, Data Decision-Making, Probability & Statistics, Prompt Engineering, Data Science Processes, Diffusion Models, and MLOps.



"Benchmarking and taking assessments empower people to set goals, improve their skills, and measure themselves against the best in the industry,” said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO of Workera . "With so much learning content available, it can be difficult to know where to concentrate your efforts. By starting with an assessment, individuals can understand how they stack up against their peers and identify skill gaps, leading to a uniquely tailored learning path. Understanding where to focus your time is a significant advantage in learning, potentially saving you hundreds of hours."

Workera's GenAI assessment has been updated monthly in 2024 to reflect the most current advancements in AI, ensuring users remain focused on learning the latest and most relevant skills. As part of the new free skill assessment experience, users can access standardized skill measurement data and proudly share their accomplishments on LinkedIn with native social sharing capabilities.

Using a precise 300-point scale , Workera categorizes users as Beginner (1-100), Developing (101-200), or Accomplished (201-300), helping them understand their skill level and what to learn next. The platform focuses on learning velocity, measuring how quickly users can improve their skills over time—a crucial metric for keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and staying competitive in the industry.

Internal data shows Workera’s platform can boost generative AI proficiency by 240%, meeting the rising demand for top-tier AI skills. By starting with assessments to understand skills gaps, Workera helps organizations accelerate upskilling by more than 5X, addressing the critical need to keep skills relevant in a rapidly changing technology landscape.

Leading organizations, including Accenture, Siemens Energy, and the U.S. Air Force, leverage Workera to maximize their workforce's potential. Workera’s skills engine can verify proficiency in over 10,000 domains, including artificial intelligence, deep learning, and cloud computing.

About Workera

Workera is pioneering the future of skills technology, reimagining how organizations align business needs with verified skills data to future-proof their workforce and more effectively meet their strategic objectives. As the #1 trusted skills technology across the Fortune 500, Workera offers unparalleled insights into workforce capabilities, leveraging a state-of-the-art skills ontology and cutting-edge AI to provide the most precise skill measurements available. With Workera, businesses can strategically align teams, accurately identify and bridge skill gaps, and optimize talent allocation with unprecedented efficiency. Our commitment to delivering measurable and verified skill data empowers business leaders to not only manage their workforce more effectively, but also to harness the full potential of their human capital. Workera was named in Fast Company’s exclusive Most Innovative Companies list for 2024 alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Discover how Workera is helping future-proof workforces at Accenture, Siemens Energy, Belcorp, The United States Air Force, and Samsung at www.workera.ai .

