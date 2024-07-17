Submit Release
LLOG Exploration Acquires 41 Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Blocks

COVINGTON, La., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. (“LLOG” or “the Company”), a privately-owned exploration and production company focused on the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”), today announced that it acquired 41 blocks of acreage encompassing approximately 236,000 acres in the East Breaks and Alaminos Canyon area of the deepwater GOM. LLOG now owns a 100% working interest in and is the operator of all 41 blocks. The acreage sits north of LLOG’s Blacktip and Blacktip North deepwater discoveries in Alaminos Canyon blocks 335, 336, 337, 380, 381, and 424. LLOG drilled a successful sidetrack on the Blacktip discovery in the third quarter of 2023 and is planning to drill an appraisal well at Blacktip North in the third quarter of this year.

Eric Zimmermann, Chief Operating Officer of LLOG, commented, “We are excited to add this significant additional acreage, with 100% working interest, as part of our ongoing lease acquisition strategy. We believe that the acquired acreage is complementary to our existing portfolio and meaningfully extends our position in the Western GOM. This acreage is near our Blacktip discovery and fits well with our regional development potential which we are actively progressing. We are in various stages of development for multiple projects and we remain focused on executing our strategy of developing deepwater GOM projects in our core areas.”

About LLOG

LLOG Exploration Company L.L.C. is a privately-owned exploration and production company in the United States. LLOG’s corporate headquarters is in Covington, Louisiana and the Company has an office in Houston, Texas. For additional information, visit the Company’s website at www.llog.com.

Contact: Eric Zimmermann 985-801-4300


