Hawkins, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2024

Roseville, Minn., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on July 31, 2024 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. 

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 60 facilities in 27 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $919 million of revenue in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.


Contact:        
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp        
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910                
ir@hawkinsinc.com

