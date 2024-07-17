Submit Release
BOS to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024 and Host a Video Conference Call on August 22, 2024

RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

BOS will host a video conference call on August 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the video conference call, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86985163157?pwd=b0Ba9kojV0wOiMYotRDSE7MralyKjI.1

Meeting ID: 869 8516 3157
Passcode: 810414

For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.


For additional information contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

