SoundThinking Responds to New York City Comptroller Audit Report; Refutes Misleading Conclusions

Relating to ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection Efficacy

FREMONT, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today announced that it issued a formal reply to the New York City Comptroller’s June 20, 2024 audit report (the “Report”) on ShotSpotter’s accuracy and effectiveness. The 47-page response letter—which incorporates findings, independent studies, and success stories and testimonials from a broad array of law enforcement professionals, public officials, and the media—focuses on the misinformed conclusions regarding ShotSpotter’s efficacy and the role that it plays in providing the New York Police Department (NYPD) with an important tool to fight New York City’s scourge of gun violence.



SoundThinking’s response relies on empirical data, as well as the feedback of New York City elected officials and law enforcement professionals, to refute two misleading conclusions put forward in the Report, namely that: (1) ShotSpotter results in “very low rates of confirmed shots detected,” and (2) ShotSpotter leads to negligible improvements in NYPD response times to reports of shots fired.

The letter reveals that in arriving at the aforementioned conclusions, the Report did not give full and proper weight to NYPD’s input and expertise and ignored the most critical component when judging the technology: “whether ShotSpotter provides awareness of gunfire in real time, if it enables police to respond quickly and safely, and, most importantly, how it saves lives.”

The information contained in SoundThinking’s response proves that ShotSpotter achieves all these goals at a rate that—the overwhelming majority of the time—exceeds the 90% accuracy standard that the company is contractually obligated to deliver each month per its agreement with NYPD.

SoundThinking’s response to Comptroller comes on the heels of an open letter written by 11 Massachusetts law enforcement chiefs and commissioners in support of the accuracy, effectiveness, and value of ShotSpotter technology.

Read the formal response here.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 250 customers and has worked with over 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; and SafePointe®, a next-generation concealed weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company. Please visit www.soundthinking.com.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com