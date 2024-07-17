AITX’s Steve Reinharz to Discuss Recent Developments During Upcoming ‘Ask Me Anything’

Topics Expected to be Discussed are Q1 Results, Fiscal Year Outlook, and New Solution Development Progress

Detroit, Michigan, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions will be participating in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ online session. The live discussion will be hosted by Eric Kemnitzer of the popular YouTube channel Buffalo Fireside Chats on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 12 noon Eastern Time.

Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX will likely be asked a wide array of questions related to the Company’s operations, sales pipeline growth, production backlog, upcoming projects, the Company's financing status, and the path towards potential cash flow positivity.

“I’m thrilled to be doing another AMA session with Buffalo Fireside Chats,” said Reinharz. “Following our Q1 FY 2025 financial announcement, I'm eager to update our investors, followers, and fans on our progress. With numerous exciting projects on the horizon, this session promises to be highly informative as we continue to advance rapidly.”

“Steve has always been an outstanding guest, he's remarkably accessible, and one of the most transparent OTC CEOs we've had the pleasure of interviewing,” commented Buffalo Fireside Chats’ Kemnitzer. “His insightful perspectives and candid approach ensure that this upcoming session will be exceptional. We eagerly anticipate engaging in thought-provoking discussions and gaining valuable insights into the exciting developments at AITX and all things RAD.”

The live interview will be streaming on YouTube Live at 12 noon Eastern Time, Sunday, July 21, 2024. For those unable to tune in live, the recording will be made available for viewing at a later time. More details regarding this will be provided through AITX's official communication channels.

The Company is presently accepting ‘Ask Me Anything’ questions. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their questions online at https://tinyurl.com/aitx-ama .

AITX, through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices , Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers this tremendous cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-R, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , www.radsecurity.com , www.stevereinharz.com , www.radgroup.ai , www.raddog.ai , and www.radlightmyway.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy the securities of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis.

