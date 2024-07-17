VERB’s MARKET.live Selected to Deliver Exclusive Shoppable Livestream Simulcast of the Dane Cook & David Meltzer Event “The Collab” Live From Youtube Theatre

The Dane Cook & David Meltzer Shoppable Livestream Event To Be Hosted On July 19, 2024 By Comedian Rob Riggle Will Feature Special Guests Including NBA Star Baron Davis and NFL Legend Marshall Faulk, Among Others

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), is thrilled to announce that it will offer the exclusive simulcast stream of "The Collab," an innovative event featuring David Meltzer and Dane Cook, on July 19th at the YouTube Theater. This live Q&A and audience-driven event promises a unique blend of humor and inspiration as Dane Cook’s sharp wit intersects with David Meltzer’s insightful business and personal development advice.



Hosted by the renowned comedian Rob Riggle, attendees will enjoy engaging discussions and heartfelt conversations with special guests including NBA star Baron Davis and NFL legend Marshall Faulk among many others from various industries, including thought leaders, billionaires, millionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers.

Event Details:

Date/Time: Friday, July 19, 2024

Location: YouTube Theater, Inglewood, Calif.

Hosts: David Meltzer and Dane Cook

Special Guests: Baron Davis, Marshall Faulk, and more

Hosted by: Rob Riggle

Watch and Shop: Exclusively on MARKET.live (RSVP to get alerts)

In a groundbreaking collaboration, VERB will simulcast the event exclusively on its MARKET.live platform, as well as across all of David Meltzer’s social media channels. This livestream will be the only way to experience "The Collab" without attending in person, offering a unique opportunity for a global audience to experience the event in real-time.

Adding to the excitement, MARKET.live viewers will have the exclusive ability to purchase event merchandise directly through the livestream commemorating this special cultural moment. Utilizing MARKET.live’s unique shoppable video technology, this exclusive merchandise will be available only during the livestream, providing a unique and exclusive memento of the event.

"This collaboration with David Meltzer and Dane Cook represents a significant milestone for MARKET.live," said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. "By delivering this exclusive simulcast and shoppable content to a global audience, we are extending the reach of this amazing event to an ever larger audience of Dave Meltzer and Dane Cook fans and followers who can enjoy an immersive experience. We are also demonstrating the expansion of the breadth of our shoppable platform service offering."

About The Collab: In this innovative series, laughter and learning collide as two of the most creative minds in entertainment and entrepreneurship come together. Join Dane and David as they navigate through engaging discussions and heartfelt conversations with special guests from various industries, offering viewers an entertaining yet profound exploration of life's biggest questions and challenges.

The Collab is more than just a show, it's a unique experience that invites you to laugh, think, and perhaps even change your perspective on success and happiness. Tune in to "The Collab" and be part of a journey that promises to entertain, enlighten, and inspire, making you laugh one minute and reflect the next. Whether you're in for the jokes or the gems of wisdom, Dane Cook and David Meltzer are here to ensure your time is well spent in the most enjoyable way possible.

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About MARKET.live

MARKET.live, powered by VERB, is a cutting-edge multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform that connects influencers, brands, and consumers in a unique and engaging way. With a focus on authenticity and innovation, MARKET.live empowers individuals to turn their passion into profit.

Follow MARKET.live here:

MARKET.live on Facebook

MARKET.live on TikTok

MARKET.live on Instagram

MARKET.live on LinkedIn

MARKET.live on YouTube

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements. Investors are advised to review filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations: investors@verb.tech Media Contact: info@verb.tech